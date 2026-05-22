Sharvari Unpacks Key Pattern In Imtiaz Ali's Stories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Main Vapas Aaunga', has identified an interesting pattern in Imtiaz Ali's storytelling. The actress pointed to the strong coming-of-age themes.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Imtiaz Ali and her co-actor Vedang Raina during the promotions of the film.

When asked if working with Imtiaz Ali changed something in her as an artiste, she said,“I think every experience definitely teaches you something more. But especially with Imtiaz sir, I think the emotional range of a character is something that I got to explore as an actor because it is set in a world that is so different and away from where we live today. The concept of love being so different, so delicate and so pure”.

The actress further mentioned that Imtiaz guides his actors through the emotions rather than giving them very pointed briefs.

“It was important for someone like me, and even Vedang would agree that when Imtiaz sir kind of guided us through those emotions, I think it brought something really special to the table. What we learned more is just the real emotion of love, and the real emotion of longing or where you belong, which is what our film touches upon. Imtiaz sir writes films that are so beautiful with characters that are coming-of-age. And that's such an exciting time in a person's life, you know, when you're exploring so much about yourself, about love, about the world, and the connections. And that was very, very exciting to just live and breathe all over again. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him”, she added.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on June 12, 2026.