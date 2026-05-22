Akie Abe Visits Indian Embassy In Tokyo, Recalls 'Great Friendship' Between Shinzo Abe And PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, May 22 (IANS) Akie Abe, wife of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited the Indian Embassy in Tokyo earlier this week, recalling her late husband's deep love for India and his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her interaction with India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma M Mallick, Akie Abe also touched upon her charitable endeavours and work with young people.

"It was a rare privilege to welcome Ms Akie Abe to the Embassy earlier this week. Former Prime Minister Shinzo ABE, one of the greatest statesmen Japan has produced, was a true friend of India," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X on Friday.

"Ambassador Nagma M Mallick told the distinguished guest of how we in India continue to cherish his memory. Ms Abe recalled the great friendship between PM Abe and PM Modi. She also touched upon her charitable endeavours and work with young people," it added.

Last September, during an event held in Tokyo, Akie Abe had emphasised that her husband's ties with India went much beyond his role as Prime Minister.

"My husband's ties with India went beyond his role as Prime Minister. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially, the two of them could feel each other's warmth simply by exchanging a smile. There were many things my husband valued and cared for. It is my hope to carry them in my own helpful way," said Akie Abe.

Former Japanese PM Abe had made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. His association with PM Modi went back many years, having known the Indian leader since his long stint as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Following Shinzo Abe's death in 2022, PM Modi had in an emotional message expressed grief and shock at the "tragic demise of one of his dearest friends", and also attended the state funeral of the leader.

He called Abe a "towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator" who dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place.

India had announced a one-day national mourning as a mark of respect for PM Abe, who was shot dead while making a campaign speech.

Having served as the Asian nation's longest-serving prime minister from 2006 to 2007, and then again from 2012 to 2020, Shinzo Abe worked hard to bolster India-Japan relations, which were accorded "top priority" under his tenure.