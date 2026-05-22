Heartbreaking Viral Video: Thirsty Monkey Stops Bus For Water Amid Maharashtra Heatwave-WATCH

A truly heart-wrenching video is coming out of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, showing just how badly the extreme heat and water shortage are affecting wildlife. The incident happened in Khandala Ghat, near Pusad in Yavatmal district, where a monkey, completely parched from the heat, actually stopped a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus to ask for water.

It was around 3 PM last Wednesday. The government bus was on its way from Washim to Pusad. As it passed through the forested Khandala Ghat area, a monkey suddenly jumped onto the middle of the road. The driver hit the brakes. The monkey just stood there, refusing to move.

At first, the driver and passengers tried to shoo it away, but the monkey wouldn't budge. It was clear the poor animal was dehydrated and exhausted from the terrible heat. Realising this, some passengers held out a water bottle from the bus window. What happened next was dramatic. The monkey quickly started drinking from the bottle.

But the story doesn't end there. Seeing this, several other monkeys ran out from the forest and surrounded the bus. It was a sad sight, with all of them competing for a single drop of water. Moved by this, almost all the passengers started offering their own water bottles to the thirsty animals.

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Heart-Wrenching Scenes in Maharashtra's Vidarbha: Thirsty Monkeys Beg For Water Amid Extreme Heat twitter/4dxE1Y3Xdb

- NDTV (@ndtv) May 21, 2026

A passenger named Lata Shrivas captured these scenes on her phone, and the video has now gone viral on social media. People are calling it 'heartbreaking' and a 'powerful reminder of growing global warming'.

Locals are now pointing fingers at the Forest Department. They claim that the artificial waterholes, which the department is supposed to maintain in the forest during the summer, are not being properly managedin Khandala Ghat. There's heavy criticism that this failure is forcing wild animals to risk coming onto the roads in search of water.