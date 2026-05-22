Crypto Finance Enters Its Next Phase: How HTX Earn Is Rebuilding Certainty In A Highly Volatile Market

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PANAMA CITY, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto narrative over the past decade has been primarily FOMO-driven, with users chasing rallies in bull markets, sitting on the sidelines during bear markets, and rotating from one hot narrative to another... most exchange-held assets are either trapped in frantic high-frequency trading or left dormant.

However, since 2025, a subtle yet unmistakable shift has taken shape: stablecoin market caps continue to hit new highs, alongside the enduring growth of on-chain yield products across market cycles. More users are starting to ask: Can crypto assets be managed with the same seriousness as traditional assets?

This shift signals that crypto finance is moving away from a purely high-risk speculative game and entering an era centered on long-term asset allocation.

As user needs evolve, trading platforms are evolving into long-term asset management gateways.

Over the past 15 months, the evolution of HTX Earn's product lineup, adjustments to its yield system, and optimization of its asset structure have all revolved around one central question: should a truly mature crypto earn business as the industry embraces long-termism?

The Four Strategic Pillars of HTX Earn



Returning Certainty to Users: The crypto world has never been short of stories of high yields. What remains genuinely scarce is robust yield that can withstand market cycles under real risk conditions. Over the past year, HTX Earn has continued building its flexible stablecoin products as a foundational capability. Centered around major stablecoins such as USDT, USDD, USDC, USDE, and USAT, the platform has established a basic yield framework characterized by low barriers to entry, deep liquidity, transparent returns, and flexible deposits and withdrawals.

Absorbing Liquidity Risks: In crypto finance, high yields often come with hidden liquidity risks. One of the most notable achievements for HTX Earn has been its record of zero risk-related incidents over the past 15 months. Behind that track record lies HTX's 13 years of secure operational experience, as well as deep risk-control efforts in its capital management framework, including dynamic liquidity management, subscription/redemption stress testing, and risk isolation across yield pools. In addition, HTX has now published Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves data for 43 consecutive months, leveraging its transparent asset disclosure mechanism to alleviate trust concerns across market cycles.

Empowering User Choice via Segmentation: User segmentation in crypto is even more pronounced than in traditional finance. Over the past 15 months, HTX Earn has rolled out three major product matrices:

Simple Earn: Covers over 300 cryptos, offering one-click subscriptions to Flexible and Fixed products, built for average users.

Structured Products: Features strategy offerings such as Shark Fin, catering to more advanced yield needs.

On-Chain Earn: An upgraded SmartEarn experience that expands user access to on-chain yield. Bridging Earn with Active Trading: HTX is working to redefine Earn as the capital management hub of the entire trading ecosystem, proposing a clear user pathway: "Trade in active markets; earn in quiet ones." The platform aims to keep user assets operating at maximum efficiency at all times through Auto-Earn, exclusive perks, and an integrated trade-to-earn experience.



Product Highlights and Case Studies

USDD Flexible: Stablecoin Cash Management In Q1 2025, the market entered a period of volatile pullbacks. Recognizing a drop in user risk appetite, HTX partnered with the TRON ecosystem to launch the USDD Flexi Max product. Unlike traditional stablecoin products focused strictly on minimal volatility, USDD offers a compelling combination of competitive yields, seamless conversion, and deep liquidity backed by HTX's trading depth.

At launch, HTX built market awareness through a limited-time 20% APY campaign, later stabilizing incentive yields between 8% and 12% while supporting direct 1:1 USDT-to-USDD subscriptions with zero slippage. Today, USDD Flexible remains one of HTX's flagship offerings, maintaining a highly competitive 4% to 6% APY while much of the industry offers yields between 1% and 5%.

USDT VIP Flexible: High-Net-Worth Customization In 2026, as yields on standard flexible earn products compressed across the market, HTX launched USDT VIP Flexible, which is deeply integrated with its Prime membership system. Designed specifically for high-net-worth users with large idle funds, it offers up to 9% APY-far above the sub-2% levels commonly seen in standard flexible products during the same period. The product maintains the core advantages of a flexible structure: deposits and withdrawals anytime, hourly compounding, and auto-subscription functionality.

$TRUMP Flexible: Navigating VolitiFi Volatility For high-momentum PolitiFi assets like $TRUMP, where price movements are heavily influenced by market sentiment, HTX adopted a solution centered around boosted APYs. While preserving a flexible mechanism, the platform allows users to enjoy a "hold-and-earn" experience, reducing both the opportunity cost of holding assets and short-term selling pressure.

15 Months of Consolidation: Longtermism Embedded Into the DNA

Over the past 15 months, HTX Earn has recorded steady, sustainable growth across multiple core metrics:



User Base Expansion: Total subscribed users surpassed 600,000, representing a 66.47% YoY increase.

Total Value Subscribed (TVS): Increased by 31.39% YoY, with cumulative user earnings rising by 31.52% YoY. Assets under management across Fixed and Flexible products have reached multi-billion-dollar levels.

Stablecoin Growth: Core stablecoin balances recorded double-digit growth for four consecutive quarters. Driven by Launchpool integrations and seasonal campaigns, stablecoin balances on the platform surged by 64.15% between October 11, 2025, and the end of that year.

Structured Products: Launched 292 phases of Shark Fin products, with cumulative subscriptions approaching $1 billion. Ecosystem Engagement: Hosted 13 Earn Bonanza events and 8 Launchpool campaigns, drawing nearly 300,000 cumulative participants and driving tens of millions of dollars in net capital inflows.



Final Thoughts

Every market cycle in the crypto industry reshuffles the players.

In the FOMO era, those best at telling stories will stand out; while in the age of long-termism, the winners are those who understand users best, respect risk the most, and possess the utmost patience.

HTX believes that crypto finance is entering a more mature stage of development where stability, transparency, and sustainability are the capabilities that truly endure. Over the next 15 months, HTX Earn will continue forging along this path, balancing product innovation with institutional-grade risk control.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Squar, and follow HTX on , Telegra, and Discor. For further inquiries, please contact....

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