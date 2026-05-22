MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Advance Funds Network (AFN), the direct business loan lender that has been financing United States' and Canada's small and medium-sized businesses since 2008, has officially been rated #1 Best in Non-Bank Financial Service in the United States on Trustpilot, the world's most trusted independent review platform.

The recognition is a remarkable distinction in a category that includes 5,542 companies. AFN earned the top spot with a perfect 5.0-star #1 rating out of 5,542 companies – a benchmark of trust that very few financial services firms of any size have ever achieved.

A Milestone Built on 18+ Years of Small Business Funding

Since 2008, AFN has established itself as a leader in the small-to-medium-sized business funding marketplace, offering a wide range of flexible financing solutions, including SBA loans, business term loans, business lines of credit, working capital loans, merchant cash advances, and debt consolidation programs.

The Trustpilot ranking confirms what AFN has long argued is the company's true competitive advantage: speed, transparency, and treating clients like family. AFN offers same-day funding, approvals in minutes, and has funded clients in as little as 4 hours. The company charges no upfront fees and applies simple qualification requirements such as a minimum of 6 months in business, monthly revenue of at least $15,000, and a credit score of 450 or higher, opening capital access to thousands of business owners who would be turned away by traditional banks.

Putting Clients First Since 2008

AFN's mission has remained the same for nearly two decades: empowering small and medium-sized businesses across North America with reliable funding and support, regardless of credit score. The company's values of Customer Focus, Innovation, Integrity, and Efficiency translate into a model that combines AI-driven processing speed with human expertise, delivering what AFN believes is the fastest, most personal funding experience in the industry.

With offices in Brooklyn, New York; Toronto, Ontario; Oakhurst, New Jersey; and Hollywood, Florida, AFN is one of the largest business loan referral networks in the U.S. and Canada and continues to be one of the fastest-growing funding platforms in North America.

The Trustpilot ranking can be verified at:



To learn more about AFN's funding solutions or to apply for same-day business financing, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">advancefundsnetwork /.

About Advance Funds Network

Advance Funds Network (AFN) is a direct business loan lender providing flexible funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States and Canada. Since 2008, AFN has helped thousands of business owners access capital through term loans, SBA loans, lines of credit, working capital loans, merchant cash advances, and consolidation programs with same-day funding, no upfront fees, and approvals in minutes.

Advance Funds Network is proud to be rated #1 Best in Non-Bank Financial Service in the United States on Trustpilot.