Bollywood Babies: Raha To Vamika - 5 Most Unique & Rare Names Given By Star Parents

From Raha to Vedavid, Bollywood star kids have unique and meaningful names inspired by spirituality, emotions, and modern trends, making them some of the most talked-about celebrity baby names in recent years.

Bollywood celebrities often attract attention not only for their films and performances but also for the meaningful and unique names they choose for their children. These names often reflect deep emotions, spirituality, or modern creativity. Here's a look at some of the most talked-about and rare star kid names in recent years.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt named their daughter Raha, a name suggested by Neetu Kapoor. It carries beautiful meanings like“joy,”“peace,” and“divine path.” The name has become one of the most loved and widely appreciated celebrity baby names in Bollywood today.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose the name Vamika for their daughter, which is another name of Goddess Durga. The name symbolizes strength, protection, and divine feminine energy. It reflects the couple's spiritual beliefs and has been praised for its cultural and meaningful significance.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput named their daughter Misha, a name that beautifully blends parts of both parents' names. It is also linked to meanings such as“resembling God” in some interpretations. The name is short, modern, and widely admired for its simplicity.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal named their son Vihaan, a Sanskrit-origin name meaning“new dawn” or“beginning of a new era.” The name symbolizes hope, positivity, and fresh beginnings in life. It perfectly reflects a sense of new energy and happiness in the family.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar named their son Vedavid, a deeply spiritual Sanskrit-origin name meaning“knower of the Vedas” or one who understands ancient wisdom. The name reflects knowledge, tradition, and spiritual depth, making it a meaningful and powerful choice for their child.