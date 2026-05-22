Brazil Opens $179M Airline Credit Line As Jet Fuel Doubles

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Aviation Policy

Key Facts

- Approval: Brazil's monetary council greenlit a R$1 billion ($179 million) Brazil airline credit line on Wednesday May 20 covering working capital at domestic carriers, with the Ports and Airports Ministry announcing the rules on Thursday.

- Trigger: Jet fuel prices in Brazil have climbed roughly 90% in 2026 after Petrobras raised wholesale rates 54.6% in April and another 18% on May 1, lifting fuel to about 45% of total airline operating costs.

- Terms: Loans run up to six months at 100% of the interbank benchmark rate, with each beneficiary capped at 1.6% of 2025 gross revenue or R$330 million ($59 million), whichever is lower.

- Mechanics: Banco do Brasil operates the facility; the federal government assumes the credit risk; funds release in a single tranche by June 28, 2026.

- Wider envelope: The new line stacks on top of a separate R$7.5 billion ($1.34 billion) Civil Aviation Fund package announced in April for the financial restructuring of the three largest carriers Azul, Gol and Latam, bringing total federal aviation aid to roughly R$8.5 billion ($1.52 billion).

- Authority: The Provisional Measure 1.349 of April 2026 authorized the facility; the monetary council resolution this week sets the operational rules; the council's three members are the Finance Minister, the Central Bank President and the Planning Minister.

The credit line is the second federal intervention in a sector still digesting back-to-back Chapter 11 restructurings at Latam, Gol and Azul, and arrives the same week that Gol's holding company warned domestic airfares could rise as much as 20% to absorb the fuel shock.

Why is the Brazil airline credit line being opened now?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the new Brazil airline credit line of R$1 billion ($179 million) is a direct policy response to a jet-fuel shock that has restructured the cost base of the country's three large domestic carriers in the space of two months. Petrobras pushed wholesale jet fuel prices up 54.6% in April and another 18% on May 1, the steepest back-to-back increases the sector has seen in this decade. The Brent benchmark has hovered near $110 per barrel after sustained disruption at the Strait of Hormuz, and that price has fed through into local jet-fuel costs faster than carriers can pass it on to ticket prices.

Fuel that once represented 30% to 36% of operating costs at Brazilian carriers now runs at roughly 45%, according to figures cited by Abra Group, the holding company that controls Gol and Colombia's Avianca. The cash-flow consequence is acute as working-capital cycles tighten and carriers pay more upfront for kerosene than ticket revenue covers, particularly during the low-season weeks now coming up. The federal facility is calibrated for exactly that gap.

How do the terms shape which carriers benefit?

The R$330 million ($59 million) per-beneficiary ceiling, tied to 1.6% of 2025 gross revenue, is designed to limit any single airline's share of the envelope. In practice, Latam Brasil, Gol and Azul are the only three carriers large enough to consume the full per-borrower cap, and they collectively account for nearly all domestic regular service. Smaller regional operators with lower 2025 revenue will receive proportionally smaller tranches.

The pricing is benchmark-driven rather than subsidized. Loans carry interest at 100% of the average interbank deposit rate, which means the carriers will pay a market-equivalent funding cost rather than a discounted policy rate. The subsidy element is therefore not in the price but in two other features: the six-month bullet repayment, which gives airlines time to reprice routes through the second half of the year, and the federal-government credit guarantee, which removes the airline-specific risk premium that has made private working-capital lines expensive since the Chapter 11 cycle.

How does it fit alongside the April restructuring package?

Brazil approved a separate R$7.5 billion ($1.34 billion) package from the Civil Aviation Fund in April aimed at the financial restructuring of Latam, Gol and Azul. That facility is structural: it supports balance-sheet rebuilds, debt rollovers and longer-tenor financing for the three carriers that have all gone through United States Chapter 11 proceedings in the past four years. The new R$1 billion line is operational and short-term, plugging an immediate fuel-cost gap that the April package was not designed to absorb.

Combined federal aviation aid in 2026 therefore reaches roughly R$8.5 billion or $1.52 billion, an envelope the government had not contemplated at the start of the year. The Finance Ministry has framed both measures as transitory responses to external shocks, not a permanent shift toward sector-specific subsidies, a distinction officials are emphasizing as the antitrust authority simultaneously investigates the three carriers for possible airfare collusion.

What is the political economy around the bailout?

President Lula's government has been visibly cautious about being seen to underwrite carriers that have just emerged from creditor-led restructurings. The first emergency tax on diesel and fuel exports in March, the R$0.32-per-liter diesel subsidy that runs through December, and the new aviation credit line all share the same narrative discipline: emergency, capped, time-limited, fuel-shock-driven. The political risk for the government is that voters frame the package as a corporate handout to recently-bankrupt airlines just as those same airlines warn fares could rise 20%.

The broader macro signal is also worth noting: Brazil is sending federal credit to a sector under antitrust scrutiny while inflation remains above target and the central bank holds the policy rate elevated. Government officials argue that the alternative, a sudden contraction in domestic capacity through the high winter season, would harm tourism and freight more than the bailout costs. That argument is easier to make because the credit risk sits with the treasury rather than the central bank's balance sheet.

What is the connection to the Hormuz oil shock?

The Middle East war and the Strait of Hormuz disruption have been the single largest external input shock to the Brazilian economy in 2026, raising fuel, fertilizer and shipping costs across multiple sectors. Aviation has absorbed the fuel side of that shock more visibly than other industries because jet kerosene moves through fewer hedging instruments than diesel and because Brazilian carriers exited Chapter 11 with thinner cash cushions than peers in North America or Europe.

Reopening of the strait would not immediately solve the problem because Qatar's Ras Laffan facility, which supplies the jet-fuel feedstock European refiners convert into kerosene, requires three to five years of repair work even under a ceasefire scenario. The Brazilian government is therefore designing its aviation policy around a multi-quarter elevated-fuel environment, not a temporary spike, even as the country's own crude exports to Asia continue to break records.

Drawdown pace: How quickly Latam, Gol and Azul access the per-borrower cap of R$330 million ($59 million), and whether smaller regional carriers take the remainder. Airfare passthrough: Whether domestic ticket prices rise into the 20% range Gol's holding company has signaled or stay closer to inflation as the cap on subsidy-equivalent funding helps absorb costs. Petrobras pricing: The next jet-fuel revision cycle and any political pressure on the state oil company to slow the pace of monthly increases. Antitrust action: Progress on the regulator's collusion probe into Gol and Latam pricing, which sits awkwardly alongside the new federal credit support. Demand resilience: Domestic passenger volumes, which hit a record 33.7 million in January to April, and whether higher fares dent the strong post-pandemic travel trend through the second half.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions Who is eligible for the new credit line?

Only companies licensed as scheduled domestic-flight operators in Brazil qualify. Each must document the impact of fuel prices on its operation, confirm there are no judicial or extrajudicial impediments, and demonstrate that projected cash flow is compatible with repayment of the loan within six months.

What is the per-airline cap?

A single beneficiary cannot draw more than the lower of 1.6% of its 2025 gross revenue or R$330 million ($59 million). The cap is designed to spread the envelope across the three large carriers and any regional applicants rather than concentrate it in one company.

What does the loan actually pay for?

Funds are restricted to working-capital uses, meaning day-to-day operating expenses such as fuel purchases, supplier payments, aircraft maintenance and payroll. The line cannot be used for balance-sheet restructuring or longer-tenor investment, which fall under the separate Civil Aviation Fund package.

Who carries the credit risk?

The federal government does. Banco do Brasil operates the facility and disburses the funds, but loans benefit from a sovereign guarantee in case of default. That is the feature that allows the rate to remain at 100% of the interbank benchmark without an airline-specific risk premium.

When must applications be filed?

Disbursements must be released in a single tranche to a Banco do Brasil account by June 28, 2026, which gives carriers roughly five weeks to file the required declarations and complete the operational paperwork after Wednesday's approval.

Connected Coverage

The fuel-cost arithmetic behind the package is laid out in our coverage of Abra's warning that Brazilian airfares could rise as much as 20% as carriers pass on the kerosene shock. The structural backdrop, including the three large carriers' just-completed bankruptcy cycle, is covered in our piece on Azul exiting Chapter 11 with United and American as new reference shareholders, while the broader external shock driving the entire policy response is mapped in our Iran war and Hormuz crisis 2026 guide.

Read More from The Rio Times

Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Friday, May 22, 2026 Gulf Fund Mubadala Backs $1.5B Brazil Biofuel Plant Two Brazilian Utilities Strike $275M Power-Grid Deal

-- Newsletter CTA -