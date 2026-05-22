Electricity Consumers Alert: Power Division Warns Of Data Theft Via Bill QR Codes

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad: The Power Division has warned electricity consumers that there is a risk of personal data theft through QR codes printed on electricity bills.

According to the Power Division spokesperson, certain elements are directing users through fake links to enter their information in different stages, and later also requesting a 6-digit code, which is a suspicious and illegal practice.

The spokesperson said that these individuals are misusing QR codes and online links to obtain sensitive information from citizens.

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The Power Division added that it is not appropriate to enter any information on non-official platforms other than the electricity bill system or authorized government platforms.

The spokesperson further stated that law enforcement agencies have been informed about such elements, and action is being taken against them.

He also appealed to citizens not to enter their personal information on unverified links, QR codes, or paper forms for any subsidy or other government facility.