Baku White City, Pasha Development Sign Agreement To Develop Coastal District (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), organized by UN-Habitat in Baku, an agreement has been signed between the Baku White City project and Pasha Development for the joint development of a number of facilities in the Coastal District, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Ozgur Geter, Head of PASHA Real Estate, and Ruslan Sadikhov, Executive Director of the Baku White City project.

The Coastal District is bordered by 8 November Avenue to the north and the White City Boulevard to the south.

Based on an integrated approach to sustainable development, the Coastal District provides for a balanced mix of residential, commercial, and public spaces, with a particular emphasis on a qualitatively new urban environment. The new scope of work focuses on improving transport connectivity, mobility efficiency, and the quality of public spaces along the waterfront - one of the project's most prominent and strategically important borders. The project also provides for the creation of a number of unique city-wide facilities for work, leisure, and commercial activities, as well as the extension of the Baku Boulevard by ten kilometers.

The agreement covers joint work on the development of public and commercial spaces, a major public parking facility, a square for city events, iconic residential and office buildings, hotels, a congress hall, and a museum.

The high-rise buildings under development and a new Marina yacht pier will shape a recognizable coastal panorama of the capital and create new opportunities for the development of the Baku Bay.

The Coastal District also includes metro station exits located with maximum convenience for pedestrians.

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