Jordan Extends Condolences To Morocco Over Deadly Building Collapse

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco following the victims of a residential building collapse in the city of Fez.

Official ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fu'ad Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity and support for the government and people of Morocco, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

//Petra// MF