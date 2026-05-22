Jordan Extends Condolences To Morocco Over Deadly Building Collapse
Amman, May 22 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco following the victims of a residential building collapse in the city of Fez.
Official ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fu'ad Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity and support for the government and people of Morocco, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
//Petra// MF
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