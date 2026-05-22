Neuer To Miss German Cup Final In Latest Injury Setback
Berlin, Germany: Manuel Neuer will miss Bayern Munich's German Cup final clash with Stuttgart on Saturday with a calf strain, the latest injury setback for the veteran goalkeeper.
On Friday, Bayern announced Neuer was not a part of the 21-man squad making the trip to the German capital for the showpiece event, having failed to recover from injury.
The 40-year-old goalkeeper made a surprise return to Germany's World Cup squad on Thursday, coming back two years after announcing his international retirement to play in a fifth World Cup.
Named man of the match in Bayern's 2-1 win away at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in April, Neuer has continued to play at a high level this season but has missed several games through injury.
The 2014 World Cup winner has been troubled by the recurrence of a calf injury in the same leg he broke in a skiing accident in 2022.
Neuer was subbed out with 60 minutes played in Bayern's final Bundesliga game on Saturday with a problem in the same calf muscle.
Neuer will be replaced by understudy Jonas Urbig, who will also accompany the Germany squad this summer as a practice goalkeeper.
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