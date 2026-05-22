Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 May 2026

Notification of Transactions by Directors

Grant of Share Awards

The Company announces that on 21 May 2026, PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020 were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company.

Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2029, 2030 and 2031 respectively.

Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted: