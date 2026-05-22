Kerala CM Satheesan To Undertake Thanksgiving Visit To Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 (IANS) Fresh from securing the top post after an intense internal battle within the Congress, Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan is slated to leave for New Delhi later on Friday for a round of meetings with the party high command.

Satheesan is scheduled to meet senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Saturday.

From Delhi, he will fly back to his hometown Kochi and will return to the state capital city only on Monday.

Party sources said the visit is largely being viewed as a thanksgiving trip to the Congress leadership after Satheesan emerged victorious in the race for the top post in Kerala despite stiff competition from senior leaders, including K. C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The last time Satheesan was in Delhi was last week, when hectic consultations and lobbying were underway over the selection of the next Chief Minister following the emphatic victory of the United Democratic Front in the Assembly elections.

Though several senior leaders were seen as contenders, Satheesan eventually succeeded in outmaneuvering his more experienced and nationally connected rivals to clinch the post.

He was sworn in as Chief Minister on Monday and moved swiftly to constitute a 21-member Cabinet, signalling his intent to consolidate authority early and avoid prolonged internal uncertainty within the party and coalition.

Satheesan is not expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this visit.

Sources indicated that the Chief Minister may return to the national capital later this month for official meetings connected to Kerala's development priorities and pending Central clearances.

Political observers see the Delhi visit as significant not merely for its symbolic value, but also as an indication that the Congress high command intends to maintain close engagement with the new Kerala government during its formative phase.

With the Congress returning to power in Kerala after a high-voltage electoral battle, Satheesan's ability to balance governance, coalition management and factional equations within the party is expected to remain under close watch in the weeks ahead.