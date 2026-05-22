India And Cyprus Vow To Combat Terrorism, Elevate Bilateral Ties To Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, during their meeting in New Delhi.

The talks between both leaders covered areas of trade and investment, defence and security, maritime and financial connectivity, technology and innovation, mobility, education, culture and India–European Union (EU) engagement.

"Building upon India-Cyprus comprehensive and trusted partnership! Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with President Christodulides of Cyprus in New Delhi today. The discussions covered areas of trade and investment, defence and security, maritime and financial connectivity, technology and innovation, mobility, education, culture and India–EU engagement. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"Both leaders reiterated their commitment in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. In a significant step, India and Cyprus elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership. The leaders also witnessed exchange of several agreements including counter-terrorism, maritime security, diplomatic training, innovation, education and culture among others," he added.

Before the meeting, President Christodoulides shared a light moment with PM Modi as both posed for a selfie at the Hyderabad House.

Earlier in the day, President Christodoulides paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also called on President Christodoulides and expressed appreciation for his positive sentiments and guidance for the bilateral ties and cooperation between India and the European Union.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "Delighted to call on President Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus in New Delhi today. Value his positive sentiments and guidance for strengthening our bilateral ties and India - EU cooperation."

Christodoulides arrived in the national capital on Thursday and was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta.

"Warm welcome to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus as he arrives in New Delhi following the Mumbai leg of his visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour and was warmly received by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta,” the MEA posted on X.

The visit builds on the momentum generated by PM Modi's historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Cyprus partnership.

Christodoulides is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu who will host an official banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Before arriving in New Delhi, Christodoulides travelled to Mumbai as part of his four-day State Visit to India. Earlier on Thursday, Christodoulides, along with NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti and NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, rang the NSE India bell in Mumbai.

In a statement, MEA stated, "India and Cyprus share close and time-tested partnership. The visit will build upon the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further deepen cooperation, including in the wider India–EU context. The two countries will mark 65 years of diplomatic relations on 10 February 2027."