Stalin Urges Restraint After A Raja's 'Coconut Tree' Jibe At TVK Govt

Reacting to the TVK's reply to DMK's A Raja's "bent coconut tree" jibe, DMK Chief MK Stalin on Friday issued a strong appeal for restraint, directing party cadres to refrain from using harsh or hurtful words against former allies who have crossed over to join the newly formed TVK-led coalition government.

Adopting a statesman-like stance and distancing the party leadership from the ongoing mudslinging, the DMK president extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly sworn-in ministers and explicitly defended their democratic right to make independent political choices.

"My heartfelt congratulations to our policy comrades, Mr Vanni Arasu and Mr Shahjahan, who have taken on the mantle of honourable ministers! Every party has the right to determine its political decisions," Stalin stated on social media platform X.

In a direct message to party workers and senior leaders who have been slamming the changing political allegiances in the state, Stalin urged the rank and file to remember the civil political legacy of the DMK's iconic founding leaders.

"Therefore, as your leader, my loving appeal is that at this juncture, DMK comrades should not use harsh words that hurt anyone. We are those who have come in the path of Perarignar Anna and in the path of Muthamil Arignar Karunanidhi. We must not forget that," Stalin added.

Indicating how the DMK intends to navigate the newly formed power-sharing assembly structure under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Stalin outlined the party's future strategy on the house floor, asserting, "We will function as a constructive opposition that praises the good and critiques the bad."

The 'Coconut Tree' Metaphor Row

Stalin's intervention came shortly after a war of words erupted between the DMK and the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), triggered by senior DMK MP A Raja's "coconut tree" metaphor targeting the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Responding with its own literary metaphor, the VCK compared its ideological stance to Nedumpanai (a tall, unyielding palm tree), asserting that the party stands firm in its commitment to empowering oppressed communities despite shifting political dynamics.

"If my backyard coconut tree bends over and gives tender water to the opposite house, in literature it's called 'Mudatthengu'! But... Self-respect rooted in the soil, even if countless storms strike, it doesn't bend over, but stands tall and empowers the oppressed people--the VCK policy is called 'Nedumpanai'!" the VCK stated in an official social media post.

Criticising the opposition for such a post, the TVK stated that the tweet Raja posted represented the "height of incivility" and exposed the DMK's ruling arrogance.

"The tweet posted by DMK Member of Parliament Mr A. Raja on his social media page is the height of incivility. It trivialises the democratic principle of 'Power Sharing' championed by the VCK and IUML, while completely crossing the boundaries of moral political decency!" the TVK stated.

Earlier, taking to X, the DMK Deputy General Secretary, A Raja, drew a parallel using the classical literary concept of Muttatthengu--a term describing a coconut tree planted in one's own yard that bends over to yield its fruit and water to a neighbour's house to frame a question about contemporary political behaviour.

"If the coconut in my home garden bends over and offers tender water to the opposite house, in literature, that would be named 'muttatthengu'! What name should we give it in politics? Long live Tamil!" Raja wrote.

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