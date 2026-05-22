Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Goes Viral: Instagram Followers Surge As Abhijeet Dipke's Parents Arrested

Something totally wild is happening on social media, and nobody saw it coming. In just a few days, an unknown digital page has left India's biggest political parties, the BJP (90 lakh) and Congress (1.34 crore), in the dust. The 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) has crossed the magical 2 crore follower mark on Instagram. But instead of celebrating, there's a strange silence at the home of CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke.

His parents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, haven't slept for two nights. They're terrified their son will be arrested the moment he lands in India.

BREAKING In just a few days, Cockroach Janta Party has overtaken BJP's official Instagram handle in followers does this signal about the changing political mood among Gen Z? twitter/GJblJMZ1Jg

- FalconUpdatesHQ (@FalconUpdatesHQ) May 21, 2026

That One Word from the CJI... Which Turned Jobless Youth into a 'Stubborn Swarm'

The whole mess started with a Supreme Court hearing on May 15, 2026. According to Live Law, Justice Suryakant allegedly remarked that some unemployed youth are roaming around like 'cockroaches' and attacking others as social media or RTI activists. The very next day, he clarified that his words were twisted, but by then, the damage was done. On May 16, at 11:33 AM, a 30-year-old Indian student in the US, Abhijeet Dipke, turned this insult into a weapon. He started the 'Cockroach Janta Party', and it instantly became the voice for millions of angry and jobless young Indians.

Cockroach Janta Party has crossed 7.4 million followers on Instagram and 145K+ on X.Let's follow and support @CJP_2029 twitter/RsCMKyhGFl

- MUSAFIR. (@Peoplepower08) May 20, 2026

X Account Blocked, Hacking Plots, and the 'Cockroach is Back' Slogan

As the page's popularity shot through the roof, the system allegedly started pushing back. On May 21, CJP's main X (Twitter) account, which had around two lakh followers, was blocked. But they didn't give up. A new account, 'Cockroach is Back', popped up with the bio "Cockroaches Don't Die" and got over 1.5 lakh followers in just 24 hours. Abhijeet also claims that there are constant attempts to hack his Instagram account.

Big News Abhijeet Dipke, associated with the“Cockroach Janta Party” social media movement, released a video asking followers to“unfollow BJP” on Instagram and encourage others to do the same. The clip has sparked sharp political reactions and intense debate over online... twitter/7QzL5MvOFv

- Knowledge Garage (@knwledgegarage) May 21, 2026

5 Shocking Promises: What is CJP's 'Ultra-Lazy' Manifesto?

This digital party, which calls itself 'Secular, Socialist, Democratic, and Lazy', has four weird conditions for joining-you must be unemployed, lazy, always online, and a professional at ranting. But their election manifesto is seriously aggressive:

A complete ban on "reward politics," like sending retired Chief Justices to the Rajya Sabha. If a valid vote is deleted, the Chief Election Commissioner will face action under the UAPA. Straight up 50% reservation for women in Parliament and the Cabinet. Cancel the licenses of media houses linked to Adani-Ambani and investigate the bank accounts of so-called 'Godi media' anchors. Politicians who switch parties will be banned from elections and holding public office for 20 years.

Cockroach Janta Party इतिहास रचने वाली है!सिर्फ 2 दिनों में 10 million followers के करीब अब इतिहास बनने से सिर्फ 100K followers दूर... On Instagram twitter/HozyfZvi7P

- Nightmare of Haters (@imTrueIndia1) May 20, 2026

“The Government Shuts Down Famous People...” Elderly Parents Are in Tears

Abhijeet, who studied journalism in Pune and is now doing his Master's in Public Relations at Boston University in the US, was once a social media strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His parents, Bhagwan Dipke and Anita, told the media in tears, "We never wanted him in politics. Looking at the situation today, it's natural to be scared. People who get famous are often arrested." The Azim Premji University's 'State of Working India Report-2026' found that 40% of young graduates in the country are unemployed. That's why the youth, already angry about things like the NEET paper leak and job cuts, are now wearing this strange 'cockroach dress' and hitting the streets. This movement isn't just on social media anymore; it's become a new, invisible headache for the government.