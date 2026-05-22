'Chand Mera Dil' Advance Box Office Collection Day 1: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Film Gets Runtime Boost Before Release

Chand Mera Dil Advance Box Office Collection Day 1: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil' finally hits theatres on May 22 amid CBFC controversy, runtime changes, and a slow yet promising start at the box office

Directed by Vivek Soni, 'Chand Mera Dil' opened with modest advance booking numbers ahead of its theatrical release. Early trade estimates suggest the film earned nearly Rs 2 lakh net through Day 1 pre-sales while running across more than 400 shows nationwide.

Despite the low initial figures, the film reportedly managed to sell over 32,000 tickets in leading national cinema chains, hinting at gradual momentum among younger audiences. Industry observers believe the romantic drama could witness stronger walk-in bookings during evening and weekend shows if word-of-mouth remains favourable.

The film grabbed attention in recent weeks because of its reported censorship issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. According to reports, the original version certified earlier this month had a runtime of around 135 minutes.

However, the makers allegedly revisited the board and incorporated additional footage into the final theatrical cut. The revised version now reportedly includes eight fresh scenes, including an extended sequence in the first half lasting close to four minutes. With these additions, the final runtime now stands at approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The changes have sparked curiosity among moviegoers, especially since the film is being promoted as a romantic drama with an unexpected dark emotional twist.

To attract larger crowds on opening day, the makers have also introduced a special ticket pricing strategy. Reports suggest tickets for shows scheduled before 5 pm on May 22 were priced at Rs 149 across several theatres.

While a few cinemas in Mumbai and other cities reportedly faced delays in opening advance bookings, the film continues to generate online buzz due to the fresh pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

The project marks their first on-screen collaboration. Ananya was previously seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya recently appeared in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, backed by Aryan Khan.

ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil FIRST Review: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Romance Drama Is Frustrating Yet Rewarding