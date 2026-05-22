What Drishyam 3 Actor Mohanlal Teaches Us About Parenting, Raising Independent Children

Despite being one of India's biggest stars, Mohanlal has raised his children with simplicity, discipline, and independence, offering modern parents meaningful lessons in balanced parenting

One of the most inspiring things about Mohanlal's parenting style is how grounded his children remain despite growing up in fame and privilege. Both Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal are known for their simple lifestyle and low public presence.

In today's world, where success often leads to excessive luxury and social attention, teaching children the value of simplicity is extremely important. Parents must help children understand the importance of money, self-reliance, and respectful behaviour. A comfortable life should never stop children from learning discipline and gratitude.

Another valuable lesson from Mohanlal is the freedom he gave his children to shape their own future. While Pranav Mohanlal chose acting, Vismaya Mohanlal explored writing, painting, and martial arts.

Every child has different talents, interests, and ambitions. Parents should guide their children instead of forcing them into predefined career choices. When children are encouraged to pursue what genuinely excites them, they become more confident, creative, and emotionally fulfilled. True parenting lies in supporting individuality rather than controlling it.

Mohanlal has always maintained a dignified balance between public life and personal life. Despite immense fame, he kept his family away from unnecessary media attention, allowing his children to grow naturally without constant public pressure.

At the same time, his disciplined and humble personality became an example for his children. Parenting is not only about giving advice; children closely observe how parents behave in everyday life. Respecting others, staying hardworking, and remaining humble leave a deeper impact than lectures ever can.

In the age of social media oversharing, parents can also learn the importance of giving children personal space and privacy. Children need room to make mistakes, grow independently, and discover themselves without constant public exposure.

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