Africa: Soil Mapping For Resilient Agrifood Systems (Soilfer) Programme Scales Up Soil Fertility Monitoring Through Mid-Infrared Spectroscopy

A three-week training on advanced soil monitoring using Mid-infrared spectroscopy (MIR spectroscopy) has been launched at the FAO/IAEA Soil and Water Management and Crop Nutrition Laboratory of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear techniques in Food and Agriculture, in Seibersdorf, Austria.

The training, organized under the Soil Mapping for Resilient Agrifood Systems (SoilFER) programme, brings together soil scientists and laboratory specialists from five key partner countries, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya and Zambia, to strengthen their capacities in generating reliable and high-quality soil data for sustainable soil management and improved agricultural decision-making.

Soil fertility is a cornerstone of productive and resilient agrifood systems. However, in many countries, limited access to accurate, timely and affordable soil data continues to constrain efficient and sustainable fertilizer use and land management practices. Conventional soil analysis methods are often costly, time-consuming, and dependent on chemical inputs that may be difficult to access. MIR spectroscopy offers a transformative solution. This technology enables rapid, cost-effective and high-throughput analysis of soil properties, including organic carbon, texture and nutrient indicators, while requiring simpler sample preparation procedures such as drying, grinding and milling. By significantly reducing costs and increasing efficiency, MIR spectroscopy makes large-scale soil monitoring more accessible and scalable.

Science, innovation, data and capacity development of national institutions are at the heart of FAO's work to support sustainable and resilient agrifood systems. The SoilFER programme, funded by the United States Department of State and the Government of Japan, is led by FAO, through its Land and Water Division with specialized expertise from the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, and supports countries in strengthening their soil information systems and laboratory capacities, translating advanced science into practical tools to produce more and better.

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At the forefront of scientific innovation, the FAO/IAEA Agriculture and Biotechnology Laboratories in Seibersdorf act as global hubs of excellence, equipping Members with advanced technologies and specialized expertise to tackle urgent agricultural and environmental issues. By harnessing nuclear and related techniques, the laboratories drive transformative solutions for sustainable and resilient agrifood systems. The training provides participants with hands-on experience across the full soil analysis workflow, from sampling and laboratory procedures to spectral data acquisition, processing and modelling.

“This training is a key step in empowering countries to generate the soil data needed for informed decision-making and sustainable agricultural development. By combining technological innovation with practical application, we are helping to build lasting national capacities.” said Dongxin Feng, Director of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre.“This training also demonstrates an exemplary internal cooperation at FAO”, added Feng.

Over the course of three weeks, participants will develop practical skills that can be directly applied in their national laboratories. The knowledge gained is expected to contribute to the development of robust soil information systems and to support evidence-based policies and practices for improved soil fertility management.

By improving access to reliable soil data and promoting innovative approaches to soil monitoring, the SoilFER programme supports countries in making better decisions on fertilizer use, land management and crop suitability, contributing to more productive and resilient agrifood systems while supporting soil health, farmers' livelihoods and food security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Regional Office for Africa.