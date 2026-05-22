IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch LSG Vs PBKS, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last group stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

LSG have endured a frustrating and underwhelming IPL 2026 season, with results failing to go their way throughout the campaign. With only eight points from 13 matches, they currently occupy the bottom spot on the points table and are already out of playoff contention.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance in patches, LSG have struggled to maintain consistency in both batting and bowling, which has hurt them repeatedly during crucial moments of the tournament.

In contrast, PBKS are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, although their recent form has placed them in a difficult situation. After enjoying a strong run earlier in the tournament, PBKS have witnessed a dramatic slump in performances and now come into the contest on the back of six consecutive defeats. Their sudden dip in form has severely dented their chances of securing a place in the top four.

Despite the losing streak, PBKS remains fifth in the standings with 13 points and still have an opportunity to push for qualification. However, they can no longer afford any slip-ups, making their clash in Lucknow a virtual must-win encounter. Another defeat would almost certainly end their playoff hopes, while a victory would keep them firmly in contention heading into the final phase of the league stage.

When: Saturday, May 23, 7:30 IST

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where to watch: Where to Watch: The LSG vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with live streaming of the game available on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas lyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad