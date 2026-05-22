Middle East Alternative Lending Databook Report 2026: Market To Reach $31.3 Billion By 2029 From $18.9 Billion In 2025 As Tabby, Tamara, Postpay And Cashew Payments Compete For Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the Middle East's alternative lending market include expanding BNPL services through embedded merchant integrations, diversifying into SME cash-flow lending, and leveraging Open Finance for improved underwriting. Regulatory tightening favors compliance-focused entities, enabling growth beyond consumer lending.
Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The alternative lending market in the Middle East is expected to grow by 14.2% annually, reaching US$21.6 billion by 2026. The alternative lending market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 15.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$18.9 billion to approximately US$31.3 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Middle East, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.
Shift competition from growth to compliance-led durability: UAE's CB Law 2025 and Saudi Arabia's updated finance company framework will reward players with controlled underwriting, complaint handling, and partner governance, raising barriers for lightly governed entrants. Expect a two-track landscape: BNPL will remain a distribution fight, while SME cash-flow lending expands through regulated platforms and bank- and asset-backed funding partnerships.
Current State of the Market
Compete for distribution inside regulated commerce rails, not via standalone lending apps. Middle East alternative lending is concentrated in BNPL and installment credit embedded at checkout, plus a growing layer of SME cash-flow finance tied to invoicing and payments. Competitive intensity is highest in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where scale merchants, payment service providers, and marketplaces have become the primary acquisition channels.
Raise the operating bar as regulation tightens. Over the last 12 months, supervisors have increased clarity on who can provide finance and under what control expectations, pushing the market toward licensed models, stronger governance, and greater alignment between banks and finance companies.
Key Trends & Drivers
Key Players and New Entrants
Win the "merchant integration war." Tabby and Tamara remain central to GCC BNPL competition, alongside UAE-rooted players such as Postpay and Cashew Payments (notably in UAE retail and services). Broaden into funded credit and SME finance. In Saudi Arabia, Lendo represents the scale-up of regulated, investor-funded SME lending structures (debt marketplace/invoice financing). Maintain a strong Egypt-led BNPL corridor. Egypt-based valU continues to extend partnerships that anchor BNPL use cases in electronics and broader retail ecosystems.
Shift credit distribution into checkout and "merchant tools" across GCC commerce rails.
Alternative lending in the Middle East is being distributed inside payment gateways, marketplaces, and merchant acceptance stacks, most visibly via BNPL at checkout and card-linked installment flows. Examples include integrating Tabby for UAE and Saudi merchants, and Tamara partnering with Amazon Payment Services to distribute BNPL across commerce flows in the UAE and Saudi commerce flows. Ecommerce and app-led retail in the GCC has made "point of purchase" the lowest-friction moment to underwrite and collect, particularly where merchant platforms already see conversion, returns, and payment behavior. PSPs and marketplaces are also using credit to reduce cart abandonment and protect merchant growth without forcing consumers into separate lending journeys. Embedded distribution will intensify, but the winners are likely to be players with durable merchant integrations and stronger governance (complaints, underwriting controls, collections discipline), not those with the largest marketing footprint.
Tighten operating models as supervisors pull BNPL and short-term credit into core finance regulation.
Regulators are expanding and clarifying the perimeter for who can provide credit-like products, and increasing expectations on governance, licensing, and conduct, raising the operating bar for alternative lenders. In Saudi Arabia, SAMA issued an updated Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law, reshaping requirements across financing activities and amending related licensing rules. In the UAE, the New CBUAE Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 6 of 2025) broadened licensed financial activities and brought more "technology-enablement" activity into scope, with a defined transition period. Rapid scaling of app-based credit products increases borrower-risk, dispute volumes, and third-party dependency (agents, PSPs, platforms). Supervisors are responding by standardizing licensing and enforcement levers. Expect consolidation and more "regulated partnerships" (fintechs operating via licensed banks/finance companies), plus increased compliance costs that disadvantage lightly governed entrants.
Expand beyond consumer BNPL into SME cash-flow lending and private-credit style funding structures.
Alternative lending is broadening beyond consumer installment loans into SME and merchant cash-flow products, including POS-linked finance and debt-based crowdfunding structures that resemble private credit distribution for SMEs. Example: Bank Albilad's POS Financing Program explicitly underwrites against POS cash inflows (merchant turnover visibility). In Saudi Arabia, SAMA continues to license debt-based crowdfunding providers (e.g., it stated 14 licensed companies as of late 2025). Funding structures are also scaling: Lendo disclosed a large warehouse facility led by a global bank to finance receivables/SME credit creation. SME credit gaps persist across the region, while payments digitization improves cash-flow observability (POS, gateway settlement data), enabling non-collateral, behavior-linked underwriting. SME-focused alternative lending should grow faster than pure consumer BNPL in jurisdictions where regulators are comfortable with licensed, well-controlled origination and clearer investor protections for debt platforms.
Use Open Finance and regulated data-sharing to rebuild underwriting and reduce fraud loss.
Alternative lenders are positioning around permissioned data access to improve underwriting, affordability checks, and fraud controls, especially as regulators formalize Open Finance participation. In the UAE, legal and regulatory analysis notes the Open Finance framework's push toward standardized, interoperable data exchange and a more structured ecosystem approach. In Saudi Arabia, SAMA's circulars over 2025 emphasize control themes that matter directly for alternative lenders, e.g., income verification due diligence, counter-fraud requirements, and complaint management capabilities. As credit moves into high-frequency digital channels, fraud attempts and weak affordability checks create supervisory and reputational risk. Data-sharing frameworks and control circulars are being used to harden underwriting and servicing. Expect a split between lenders that can operationalize Open Finance/verified income signals (better unit economics, fewer losses) and those that remain reliant on thin proxies (higher decline rates, tighter limits, or exit).
A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 5 Reports, Covering 700+ Tables and 850+ Figures
Middle East Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Israel Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Saudi Arabia Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Turkey Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook United Arab Emirates Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 1000
| Forecast Period
| 2026 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
| $21.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $31.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 13.2%
| Regions Covered
| Middle East
Report Scope
Macroeconomic Overview: Economic Indicators
by Gross Domestic Product (Current Prices) by Population Unemployment Rate
Operational Enablers and Infrastructure Readiness
Smartphone Penetration Internet Connectivity & Broadband Access Digital Wallet Adoption Rate Real-Time Payments Infrastructure E-commerce Penetration
Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics
Loan Disbursement Value Loan Disbursement Volume Average Loan Ticket Size
Lending Market Segmentation by Lending Type
Bank-based / NBFC Lending Alternative Lending
Lending Market Segmentation by End-User
Retail Lending SME / MSME Lending
Retail Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose
Housing / Mortgage Loans Auto Loans Education Loans Personal Loans Other Retail Loan Types (e.g., BNPL, Travel, Green Loans, Payday)
SME / MSME Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose
Working Capital Loans Expansion Loans Equipment / Machinery Loans Invoice Financing / Factoring Trade Finance (Import / Export) Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans Other SME Lending (e.g., Digital Adoption, Franchise Financing)
Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Branch / Physical Direct Digital Lending Agent / Broker Channel
Alternative Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics
Loan Disbursement Value Loan Disbursement Volume Average Loan Ticket Size
Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by End-User
Consumer Lending SME / MSME Lending
Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by Finance Models
P2P Marketplace Balance Sheet Lending Invoice Trading Real Estate Crowdfunding Other / Hybrid Models
Combined View: Finance Models by End-User Segments
P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending Balance Sheet Lending - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending
Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - Consumer Lending
Personal Loans Payroll Advance Home Improvement Loans Education / Student Loans Point-of-Sale (POS) Credit Auto Loans Medical Loans Other Consumer Lending Types
Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - SME / MSME Lending
Lines of Credit Merchant Cash Advance Invoice Factoring Revenue-Based Financing Other SME Loan Types
Alternative Lending Segmentation by Payment Instrument
Credit Transfer Debit Card E-Money Other Instruments
Cross-Segmentation: Finance Models across Payment Instruments
P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer / Debit Card / E-Money / Other Balance Sheet Lending by Payment Instrument Invoice Trading by Payment Instrument Real Estate Crowdfunding by Payment Instrument Other Models by Payment Instrument
Alternative Lending - Borrower-Level Insights: Consumer Demographics & Behavior
Borrower Distribution by Age Group Borrower Distribution by Income Level Borrower Distribution by Gender
Alternative Lending Credit Risk & Quality Metrics
Delinquency Rate (30 Days / 90 Days), 2024
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Middle Eastern Alternative Lending Market
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