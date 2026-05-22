Dnipro Attack: Number Of Wounded Rises To 20
“One more person required medical assistance following the enemy strike on Dnipro that occurred the day before. In total, 20 people were injured in this attack,” he noted.Read also: Drone attack damages hospital and sparks fire at industrial site in Mykolai
Seven of the victims remain in hospitals. Among them is a 13-year-old boy. According to medical officials, all those hospitalized are in moderate condition.
As reported, Russian forces struck Dnipro with a drone. Residential buildings and a local café were damaged. Earlier reports indicated that 19 people were injured.
Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration
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