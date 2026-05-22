Cyprus President Christodoulides Calls For Stronger EU-India Relations Amid Rising Global Uncertainty

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Emphasising the need for deeper engagement between the European Union (EU) and India amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday said that the partnership is evolving beyond trade and economics into a wider strategic relationship.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following their bilateral talks in New Delhi, Christodoulides said,“I referenced at the outset, in these times of growing geopolitical uncertainty, I firmly believe that the partnership between the European Union and India must become even stronger because this relationship is no longer driven only by economics. It is evolving at a fast pace into a broader comprehensive strategic partnership grounded in shared interests, shared responsibilities, and a common commitment to stability, resilience, and prosperity."

“Indeed, Europe and India have every reason to deepen their cooperation further on security, trade, technology, innovation and connectivity,” he added.

Highlighting the longstanding connection between the two countries, the Cypriot President said Cyprus-India relations are founded on shared values and historical experiences, with ties between the people from both sides going back centuries.

"They were forged through common struggles for, for freedom and the right of peoples to self-determination. And those relations are consistently strengthened through our shared commitment to peace, democracy, and respect for international law. And today, in an increasingly fragmented world, this partnership must be seen in a new light because Cyprus and India are once again called upon to work together and address the challenges of a changing world," he stated.

Christodoulides further said that strengthening the EU-India partnership remains a core priority during Cyprus's Presidency of the EU.

"The European Union-India partnership is an integral part of the vision of the Cyprus Presidency for a union that is more open to the world. In this effort, Cyprus is uniquely positioned to serve as a trusted, stable, reliable bridge between India and Europe. A bridge between the European Union, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the wider Middle East,” he noted.

Calling the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a“visionary initiative," the Cypriot President said that the project reflects the growing significance of trusted connectivity between the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

“We have continuous conversation with the Prime Minister about regional connectivity initiatives, including, of course, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. I consider this a visionary initiative reflecting the growing importance of trusted interconnection between the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. And Cyprus, located at the crossroads of three continents and the gateway to Europe, stands ready to contribute actively to this shared vision,” Christodoulides stated.