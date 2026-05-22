Sunjay Kapur's Estate: Plea To Use EPF For Karisma's Kids' Fees

The Delhi High Court on Friday referred to the roster bench an application filed by Priya Kapur seeking clarification/modification of the Court's April 30 interim order in the ongoing dispute concerning the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Plea to Utilise EPF for Children's Expenses

The plea seeks permission to utilise funds from Sunjay Kapur's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account towards the educational expenses of Samaira and Kiaan, children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor, along with certain maintenance obligations linked to overseas properties.

The matter was heard by Justice Jyoti Singh, who observed that the application was in the nature of seeking variation of the earlier order and directed that it be placed before the roster bench on May 26.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, submitted that the bank accounts permitted to be operated under the April 30 order no longer had sufficient funds to meet ongoing educational expenses. He argued that adequate funds were available in the EPF account and sought permission to utilise the same for payment of school and university fees, accommodation and living expenses abroad, as well as statutory, mortgage, insurance and utility payments connected with foreign properties.

The Court noted that Priya Kapur had earlier undertaken not to operate the EPF account and observed that the present application effectively sought variation of the earlier directions.

The application states that the balances protected under the interim order would continue to remain preserved and that the relief sought is limited to ensuring continuity of educational expenses and recurring overseas property-related payments during the pendency of the proceedings.

Earlier, Priya Kapur had sought modification of portions of the Court's April 30 judgment to permit withdrawals from the Employees' Provident Fund account of late Sunjay Kapur strictly for payment of ongoing and future education-related expenses of Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, including school and university fees, boarding, lodging and reasonable travel expenses in India and abroad. The plea also seeks permission for the payment of school fees of another defendant enrolled in an overseas school. (ANI)

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