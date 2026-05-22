DRI Seizes 60,000 Kg Of Smuggled Areca Nuts In North-East India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 60,000 kg of smuggled foreign-origin areca nuts in two major operations conducted in the North-East region, Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The seizures were made by the Guwahati Zonal Unit of DRI during operations carried out yesterday and earlier this week in Mizoram and Assam following specific intelligence inputs.

According to the ministry, initial investigations revealed that the foreign-origin dried areca nuts were smuggled into India from Myanmar through the Myanmar-Mizoram border.

In one of the operations, the DRI was assisted by the 38 Battalion of the Assam Rifles.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the smuggling activities.

The ministry said the illegal influx of areca nuts from neighbouring countries is causing economic damage to domestic areca nut growers and undermining economic security in border regions.

The operations are part of continued efforts by enforcement agencies to curb cross-border smuggling networks operating in the North-East region.

Nationwide Crackdown on E-Cigarette Smuggling

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday said the DRI had also seized around 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes and vapes worth Rs 120 crore in a nationwide crackdown on an e-cigarette smuggling racket operating across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and West Bengal.

According to the ministry, the anti-smuggling agency carried out enforcement operations at multiple ports, airports and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) over the last few days to intercept illegal imports of prohibited nicotine products.

Smuggling Modus Operandi Revealed

The Ministry of Finance said, "Acting on specific intelligence, DRI identified, tracked and intercepted multiple suspicious import consignments that were mis-declared to evade customs scrutiny."

It added that, "Detailed examination led to the seizure of nearly 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes/vapes of various brands, flavours and specifications valued at more than Rs 120 crore."

According to the ministry, investigations revealed that the seized electronic cigarettes and vapes were sourced from China and imported in concealment under items such as "Furniture" and "Metal Chair Parts".

E-Cigarettes Prohibited Under 2019 Act

The ministry noted that electronic cigarettes and all Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) are prohibited in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, enacted in the interest of public health.

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