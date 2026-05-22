IPL 2026: CSK Haven't Managed To Shift The Needle In Terms Of Top-Fourteams, Says Mukund

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Former India batter Abhinav Mukund has described Chennai Super Kings' campaign in IPL 2026 as 'a very average season', adding that the five‐time champions only managed wins against lower‐ranked sides and failed to challenge the higher‐ranked teams.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 89 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and ended their season with 12 points and a seventh spot on the points table, which may change when the league stage ends on Sunday.

"CSK had a very average season throughout with them not knowing their strengths at home because that is something that they take pride in. As much as it looks like, 'oh yeah, they've got 12 points and they had a decent season', to me a very big factor in that is they beat DC (Delhi Capitals) twice, they beat MI (Mumbai Indians) twice, they beat LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) once, and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) once.

“That's their 12 points. They haven't managed to even shift the needle in terms of your top-three, top-four sides. So you know the differential in that. You know the teams that are trying to compete with these top-four sides and you know the teams that are not close.

“So I felt that CSK had a very average season throughout with them not knowing their strengths at home because that is something that they take pride in. The seasons that they've done well in, they know that this is the team that they want to play at home and when they go away they have a certain strength too," said Mukund on ESPNCricinfo.

CSK were plagued by injuries to key players including MS Dhoni, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Khaleel Ahmed. While Mukund was pleased with Sanju Samson's trade to the CSK working well at the end, he also questioned the franchise's auction strategy, particularly in the choice of their overseas picks.

"The Sanju Samson trade to me was a success because that's something they addressed from last season, the top. But after that, what happens to your bowling resources. You have got a lot of bowlers for pretty cheap in the auction but are they exactly the replacements that you want? Are these the areas that you're looking for? I don't think so.

“They have a lot to work on in terms of their overseas set-up because they've got Matt Henry, Matt Short, Zak Foulkes and Dian Forrester, all four who I don't think are going to make the cut for next season (but) these are all guys that are part of the other (Super Kings) franchises. But other than that, you've got Spencer Johnson, who comes in, Overton, Akeal (Hosein), Ellis and Noor (Ahmad).

“These are the five options who would be retained. But then you've got three other overseas spots that you can fill with players who you need as back-up: Overton's back-up, Nathan Ellis' back-up. Nathan Ellis' back-up is not Matt Henry because they have significantly different roles. It's not Zak Foulkes, which is why you had to go Spencer Johnson.

"I feel that there was a disconnect in the replacements that they picked as well or the back-ups that they picked in the auction. I would seriously have a rethink. That Indian talent is really good. I think there is a ceiling for them and there is some way to go with regards to their best performances yet to come, (but) I would still back them. But you've got to work on your overseas replacements," he concluded.