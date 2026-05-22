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NATO Chief Welcomes Trump Announcement Of Troops To Poland

NATO Chief Welcomes Trump Announcement Of Troops To Poland


2026-05-22 05:10:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Helsingborg, Sweden: NATO chief Mark Rutte Friday welcomed President Donald Trump's announcement that 5,000 US troops would head to Poland, after an earlier planned deployment was called off amid pressure for Europe to fend for itself.

"Of course, I welcome the announcement," the secretary general told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Sweden, adding that NATO "military commanders are working through all the details".

In a social media post, the US president said the move was based on his relationship with Poland's president Karol Nawrocki.

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