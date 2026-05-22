Azerbaijani Minister Highlights Country's Contribution To Environmental Co-Op Worldwide

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The use of strategic environmental assessment in urban planning for ecosystem restoration in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions as part of the“Great Return” program, as well as in the revitalization of territories and cities affected by the conflict, has played a significant role in taking environmental, social, and economic factors into account, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov made the statement at the event““Strategic Environmental Assessment as a tool for achieving climate targets in urban planning” as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The minister emphasized that interest in the application of strategic environmental assessment is growing worldwide today, including in Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan has extensive experience in this area, particularly in the field of urban planning.

Ismayilov noted that the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe plays an important role in promoting this instrument globally, and that successful joint efforts are underway with our country in this regard.“Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to cooperation in the field of environmental protection at the international and regional levels. Our country cooperates with all major UN agencies working in the field of environmental protection, in both bilateral and multilateral formats. Currently, Azerbaijan has acceded to more than 20 international conventions and protocols on environmental protection.”

Meanwhile, today Baku is hosting the final day of WUF13.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting on the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, women's and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being took place. The forum also featured a flag-raising ceremony for the UN and Azerbaijan.

The second day of the forum was marked by the first-ever Leaders' Summit. On this day, high-level discussions were held on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban sustainability. Also, as part of WUF13, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated, presented as a key platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 was also marked by an extensive program of events. Discussions on this day covered topics such as the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, “green” urbanization, social equality, and sustainable transportation.

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