Mexico IPC Slips Back Below The Gate - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 22, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 21 session Summary IPC Mexico today reflects Thursday's 0.74% drop to 68,384.41, snapping the three-day win streak. The index fell back below the moving-average gate it cleared Wednesday, and the MACD bullish cross reversed. The recovery stalled at resistance rather than breaking out. The Big Three 1.

IPC closed Thursday at 68,384.41 (−0.74%, −509.52 pts), snapping the three-day win streak. The index opened at the 68,928 high and sold off all session - a clean down day that fell back below the Kijun at 68,876 and 20-DMA at 68,779, losing the gate it had just cleared. 2.

The MACD bullish cross reversed. The histogram flipped back negative to −111.05 and the line dipped below signal - undoing Wednesday's first bullish cross since the selloff. RSI fell to 47.02 fast, 51.97 slow, back below the midline. The one-day reversal turned the recovery into a failed breakout rather than a continuation toward 70K. 3.

The structural anchor is intact beneath the price action. Mexico has no electoral binary, Banxico is done at 6.50%, and nearshoring FDI at $40.9B with 10% earnings growth underpins the case - the pullback is technical, not fundamental. Two catalysts near: World Cup June 11 (20 days) and USMCA July 1 (40 days). The 50-DMA at 67,501 is the support below. IPC Close 68,384 −0.74% MACD Hist −111 Cross reversed Kijun Gate 68,876 Lost again RSI Fast 47.02 Below midline 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context IPC close 68,384.41 −0.74% Win streak snapped Intraday range 68,245 – 68,928 683 pts Open high, close low Kijun 68,876.01 Lost Close back below RSI fast / slow 47.02 / 51.97 Below midline Rolled over MACD histogram −111.05 Cross reversed Line below signal 50-DMA 67,501 1.3% below Next support 200-DMA 64,883 5.1% below Structural floor

Source: BMV, Banxico, TradingView. Snapshot: May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico - Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City

May 22, 2026 · 05:57

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 68,384-0.74% +16.76% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names 21% advancing

3 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.31 +0.04%

Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%

Gold 4,525 -0.32%

Sector heatmap · average move today Mining 0.00% GMEXICO

Materials -0.69% CEMEX

Consumer Staples -0.77% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Financials -1.09% GFNORTE

Industrials -1.29% GAP, ASUR, OMA

Other -1.31% AMX ADR

Telecom -1.32% TELEVISA, AMX

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,650

+0.17%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,384

-0.74%



S&P IPSAChile

10,600

+2.40%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,877,439

+3.19%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 68,384 -0.74% +16.76% 68,894 - - - USD/MXN 17.31 +0.04% -10.59% 17.31 17.33 17.29 - WALMEX 55.16 -0.88% -16.20% 55.65 55.99 54.71 7,760,669 GMEXICO 203.15 +0.00% +92.11% 203.14 205.00 199.67 3,942,668 FEMSA 210.09 +0.33% +1.07% 209.40 212.42 208.35 1,624,911 CEMEX 21.72 -0.69% +60.24% 21.87 22.21 21.49 12,554,813 GFNORTE 186.81 -1.09% +9.32% 188.87 189.49 186.23 2,160,885 BIMBO 58.04 -2.88% +4.06% 59.76 59.93 57.83 1,281,742 TELEVISA 9.68 -1.33% +20.70% 9.81 9.91 9.62 1,479,690 AMX 22.82 -1.30% +34.12% 23.12 23.13 22.76 22,988,621 GAP 420.74 -2.86% -4.56% 433.13 434.00 418.81 938,790 ASUR 308.72 -0.57% -9.84% 310.50 310.48 304.78 82,147 OMA 225.94 -0.43% -7.19% 226.92 228.00 223.36 654,134 KOF 185.08 +0.43% +0.52% 184.29 188.14 183.17 435,238 GRUMA 294.49 +0.08% -20.86% 294.26 296.57 292.12 475,599 KIMBER 38.08 -1.68% +9.35% 38.73 39.36 38.05 1,675,372 AMX ADR 26.33 -1.31% +50.72% 26.68 26.69 26.18 1,493,596

Largest moves today BIMBO58.04-2.88% GAP420.74-2.86% KIMBER38.08-1.68% TELEVISA9.68-1.33% AMX ADR26.33-1.31% AMX22.82-1.30% GFNORTE186.81-1.09% WALMEX55.16-0.88%

The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.74%, with breadth negative - 3 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Telecom lagged.

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03 Why It Fell Local Driver: A failed breakout at resistance

Wednesday's third up day cleared the gate and turned the MACD bullish for the first time since the selloff. Thursday could not hold it. The index opened at the highs near the 69,062 cloud top, met the resistance that capped it earlier in the week, and rolled over - the textbook failed breakout. The MACD cross reversing confirms the momentum did not follow through.

External Trigger: The relief fades, no fresh catalyst

The Iran de-escalation relief that powered the three-day rally lost momentum by Thursday, and the bid faded. The regional tape was mixed - Brazil consolidated, Colombia bounced modestly - leaving Mexico to give back its outperformance. The pullback is technical: the structural anchor of no electoral risk, a delivered Banxico cut and nearshoring FDI is unchanged. The market is range-bound until a catalyst breaks the 69,062 ceiling or the 67,501 floor.

§04 · Market Commentary

Thursday undid Wednesday's progress without changing the bigger picture. The failed breakout and MACD reversal are a setback, but they leave the index inside the range between the 69,062 cloud top and the 67,501 50-DMA. The orderly decline suggests profit-taking rather than fresh selling.

The structural case is the steadying hand. Unlike Brazil trading its scandal and Colombia 9 days from a vote, Mexico has no domestic catalyst forcing the tape. That makes the 67,501 50-DMA the key level: holding it keeps the range intact and the anchor in play; losing it reopens the 200-DMA at 64,883. The World Cup and USMCA review are the catalysts that can break the range.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P/BMV IPC daily, BMV. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC

IPC closed at 68,384.41, back below the Kijun at 68,876 and the 20-DMA at 68,779 after opening at the highs and selling off. The 69,062 cloud top caps the upside toward 70K; support sits at the 50-DMA near 67,501, with the 200-DMA at 64,883 the 5.1% floor. MACD histogram −111.05, line below signal - the bullish cross reversed. RSI fast 47.02, slow 51.97 - below the midline.

Resistance: 68,779 (20-DMA) → 68,876 (Kijun) → 69,062 (cloud top) Support: 68,217 → 67,501 (50-DMA) → 64,883 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below the 67,501 50-DMA reopens the lower range. 06 Forward Look This week · The 50-DMA Holding 67,501 keeps the range intact and the anchor in play. A close below reopens the path toward the 200-DMA at 64,883. This week · The 69,062 ceiling The cloud top capped the breakout twice this week. Clearing it reopens the path to 70K; failure keeps the range. June 11 · World Cup (20 days) Mexico hosts. A tourism catalyst for airport operators, hospitality and consumer names. July 1 · USMCA review (40 days) The structural binary. Consensus expects the agreement intact; a Sheinbaum-Trump escalation is the key risk. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the IPC fall after three up days? A failed breakout. Wednesday's rally cleared the gate, but Thursday the index opened at the highs near the 69,062 cloud top, met the resistance that capped it earlier in the week, and rolled over once the ceiling was tested. Does the MACD reversal change the trend? It is a setback, not a trend break. The histogram flipped back negative, undoing Wednesday's bullish cross, but the index remains inside the range between the 69,062 cloud top and the 67,501 50-DMA. The orderly decline is profit-taking rather than fresh selling. The 50-DMA decides whether the range holds. Is the Mexico anchor case still intact? Yes - the pullback is technical, not fundamental. Mexico has no electoral binary, Banxico is done at 6.50%, nearshoring FDI runs at $40.9B. Unlike Brazil or Colombia, Mexico has no domestic catalyst forcing the tape - the structural case is the steadying hand that makes the 50-DMA likely to hold. Verdict

Thursday's 0.74% drop to 68,384.41 snapped the three-day win streak and undid Wednesday's breakout, the index falling back below the gate as the MACD cross reversed. The open-at-high, close-at-low candle was a failed breakout at the 69,062 ceiling, not a trend break. The structural anchor is unchanged: no electoral risk, Banxico done at 6.50%, nearshoring intact. The 50-DMA at 67,501 decides the range; the World Cup and USMCA review are the catalysts.

Related: Wednesday's third up day · Brazil's consolidation · Colombia's shallow bounce.

Gate today: 50-DMA 67,501. Hold = range intact; below = 200-DMA in play.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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