Mexico IPC Slips Back Below The Gate - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|IPC close
|68,384.41
|−0.74%
|Win streak snapped
|Intraday range
|68,245 – 68,928
|683 pts
|Open high, close low
|Kijun
|68,876.01
|Lost
|Close back below
|RSI fast / slow
|47.02 / 51.97
|Below midline
|Rolled over
|MACD histogram
|−111.05
|Cross reversed
|Line below signal
|50-DMA
|67,501
|1.3% below
|Next support
|200-DMA
|64,883
|5.1% below
|Structural floor
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market Board
BMV · Mexico City
May 22, 2026 · 05:57
-0.74% +16.76% over 12 months
Market breadth · 14 names 21% advancing3 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.31 +0.04%Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%
Gold 4,525 -0.32%
Sector heatmap · average move today Mining 0.00% GMEXICOMaterials -0.69% CEMEX
Consumer Staples -0.77% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOFFinancials -1.09% GFNORTE
Industrials -1.29% GAP, ASUR, OMAOther -1.31% AMX ADR
Telecom -1.32% TELEVISA, AMX
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,650
+0.17%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,384
-0.74%
S&P IPSAChile
10,600
+2.40%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,877,439
+3.19%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|68,384
|-0.74%
|+16.76%
|68,894
|-
|-
|-
|USD/MXN
|17.31
|+0.04%
|-10.59%
|17.31
|17.33
|17.29
|-
|WALMEX
|55.16
|-0.88%
|-16.20%
|55.65
|55.99
|54.71
|7,760,669
|GMEXICO
|203.15
|+0.00%
|+92.11%
|203.14
|205.00
|199.67
|3,942,668
|FEMSA
|210.09
|+0.33%
|+1.07%
|209.40
|212.42
|208.35
|1,624,911
|CEMEX
|21.72
|-0.69%
|+60.24%
|21.87
|22.21
|21.49
|12,554,813
|GFNORTE
|186.81
|-1.09%
|+9.32%
|188.87
|189.49
|186.23
|2,160,885
|BIMBO
|58.04
|-2.88%
|+4.06%
|59.76
|59.93
|57.83
|1,281,742
|TELEVISA
|9.68
|-1.33%
|+20.70%
|9.81
|9.91
|9.62
|1,479,690
|AMX
|22.82
|-1.30%
|+34.12%
|23.12
|23.13
|22.76
|22,988,621
|GAP
|420.74
|-2.86%
|-4.56%
|433.13
|434.00
|418.81
|938,790
|ASUR
|308.72
|-0.57%
|-9.84%
|310.50
|310.48
|304.78
|82,147
|OMA
|225.94
|-0.43%
|-7.19%
|226.92
|228.00
|223.36
|654,134
|KOF
|185.08
|+0.43%
|+0.52%
|184.29
|188.14
|183.17
|435,238
|GRUMA
|294.49
|+0.08%
|-20.86%
|294.26
|296.57
|292.12
|475,599
|KIMBER
|38.08
|-1.68%
|+9.35%
|38.73
|39.36
|38.05
|1,675,372
|AMX ADR
|26.33
|-1.31%
|+50.72%
|26.68
|26.69
|26.18
|1,493,596
58.04
-2.88% GAP
420.74
-2.86% KIMBER
38.08
-1.68% TELEVISA
9.68
-1.33% AMX ADR
26.33
-1.31% AMX
22.82
-1.30% GFNORTE
186.81
-1.09% WALMEX
55.16
-0.88%
The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.74%, with breadth negative - 3 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Telecom lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 Argentina Stock Market Surges 3.2% to Lead Latin America in a Breakout Read → 03 Why It Fell Local Driver: A failed breakout at resistance
Wednesday's third up day cleared the gate and turned the MACD bullish for the first time since the selloff. Thursday could not hold it. The index opened at the highs near the 69,062 cloud top, met the resistance that capped it earlier in the week, and rolled over - the textbook failed breakout. The MACD cross reversing confirms the momentum did not follow through.External Trigger: The relief fades, no fresh catalyst
The Iran de-escalation relief that powered the three-day rally lost momentum by Thursday, and the bid faded. The regional tape was mixed - Brazil consolidated, Colombia bounced modestly - leaving Mexico to give back its outperformance. The pullback is technical: the structural anchor of no electoral risk, a delivered Banxico cut and nearshoring FDI is unchanged. The market is range-bound until a catalyst breaks the 69,062 ceiling or the 67,501 floor.§04 · Market Commentary
Thursday undid Wednesday's progress without changing the bigger picture. The failed breakout and MACD reversal are a setback, but they leave the index inside the range between the 69,062 cloud top and the 67,501 50-DMA. The orderly decline suggests profit-taking rather than fresh selling.
The structural case is the steadying hand. Unlike Brazil trading its scandal and Colombia 9 days from a vote, Mexico has no domestic catalyst forcing the tape. That makes the 67,501 50-DMA the key level: holding it keeps the range intact and the anchor in play; losing it reopens the 200-DMA at 64,883. The World Cup and USMCA review are the catalysts that can break the range.05 Technical Snapshot S&P/BMV IPC daily, BMV. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC
IPC closed at 68,384.41, back below the Kijun at 68,876 and the 20-DMA at 68,779 after opening at the highs and selling off. The 69,062 cloud top caps the upside toward 70K; support sits at the 50-DMA near 67,501, with the 200-DMA at 64,883 the 5.1% floor. MACD histogram −111.05, line below signal - the bullish cross reversed. RSI fast 47.02, slow 51.97 - below the midline.Resistance: 68,779 (20-DMA) → 68,876 (Kijun) → 69,062 (cloud top) Support: 68,217 → 67,501 (50-DMA) → 64,883 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below the 67,501 50-DMA reopens the lower range. 06 Forward Look This week · The 50-DMA Holding 67,501 keeps the range intact and the anchor in play. A close below reopens the path toward the 200-DMA at 64,883. This week · The 69,062 ceiling The cloud top capped the breakout twice this week. Clearing it reopens the path to 70K; failure keeps the range. June 11 · World Cup (20 days) Mexico hosts. A tourism catalyst for airport operators, hospitality and consumer names. July 1 · USMCA review (40 days) The structural binary. Consensus expects the agreement intact; a Sheinbaum-Trump escalation is the key risk. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the IPC fall after three up days? A failed breakout. Wednesday's rally cleared the gate, but Thursday the index opened at the highs near the 69,062 cloud top, met the resistance that capped it earlier in the week, and rolled over once the ceiling was tested. Does the MACD reversal change the trend? It is a setback, not a trend break. The histogram flipped back negative, undoing Wednesday's bullish cross, but the index remains inside the range between the 69,062 cloud top and the 67,501 50-DMA. The orderly decline is profit-taking rather than fresh selling. The 50-DMA decides whether the range holds. Is the Mexico anchor case still intact? Yes - the pullback is technical, not fundamental. Mexico has no electoral binary, Banxico is done at 6.50%, nearshoring FDI runs at $40.9B. Unlike Brazil or Colombia, Mexico has no domestic catalyst forcing the tape - the structural case is the steadying hand that makes the 50-DMA likely to hold. Verdict
Thursday's 0.74% drop to 68,384.41 snapped the three-day win streak and undid Wednesday's breakout, the index falling back below the gate as the MACD cross reversed. The open-at-high, close-at-low candle was a failed breakout at the 69,062 ceiling, not a trend break. The structural anchor is unchanged: no electoral risk, Banxico done at 6.50%, nearshoring intact. The 50-DMA at 67,501 decides the range; the World Cup and USMCA review are the catalysts.
Related: Wednesday's third up day · Brazil's consolidation · Colombia's shallow bounce.
Gate today: 50-DMA 67,501. Hold = range intact; below = 200-DMA in play.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Chile Stock Market Was Closed for Navy Day, Leaving the IPSA at 10,600 Colombia Stock Market Bounces 0.6% but Stays Pinned Nine Days From the Election Argentina Stock Market Surges 3.2% to Lead Latin America in a Breakout
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