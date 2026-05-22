Chile Markets Closed For Navy Day - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Note
|Context
|Last close (Wed)
|10,599.69
|+2.40%
|Held into closure
|Thursday session
|None
|Holiday
|Navy Day closure
|50-DMA
|10,742.77
|1.3% above
|Overhead resistance
|Kijun cluster
|10,535.57
|Just below
|Near-term support
|RSI fast / slow
|45.99 / 42.67
|Below midline
|Consolidating
|MACD histogram
|−41.82
|Mildly negative
|Range-bound
|200-DMA
|10,087.74
|4.8% below
|Structural floor
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceChile - Live Market Board
Santiago
May 22, 2026 · 05:43
+2.40%
Market breadth · 11 names 91% advancing10 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 899.00 +0.07%Copper 6.38 +2.03%
Gold 4,525 -0.32%
Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +7.22% LATAM AIRConsumer Staples +5.24% CENCOSUD
Financials +2.98% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILEConsumer Disc. +2.85% FALABELLA
Other +2.46% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPERMaterials +1.21% SQM-B, CMPC
Energy +0.39% COPECUtilities +0.26% ENELAM
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,650
+0.17%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,384
-0.74%
S&P IPSAChile
10,600
+2.40%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,877,439
+3.19%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPSA
|10,600
|+2.40%
|-
|10,351
|-
|-
|-
|USD/CLP
|899.00
|+0.07%
|-4.69%
|898.34
|902.87
|893.75
|-
|COPPER
|6.38
|+2.03%
|+37.33%
|6.26
|6.40
|6.33
|8,983
|SQM-B
|72,900
|-0.40%
|+124.98%
|73,190
|74,800
|72,000
|301,977
|COPEC
|6,425
|+0.39%
|-6.96%
|6,400
|6,531
|6,386
|598,804
|BSANTANDER
|70.10
|+2.71%
|+17.22%
|68.25
|71.21
|68.79
|179,327,355
|FALABELLA
|5,600
|+2.85%
|+17.89%
|5,445
|5,618
|5,470
|1,609,897
|ENELAM
|76.20
|+0.26%
|-21.85%
|76.00
|77.32
|75.01
|28,399,191
|CENCOSUD
|2,180
|+5.24%
|-31.83%
|2,072
|2,230
|2,095
|3,613,004
|CMPC
|1,095
|+2.82%
|-29.26%
|1,065
|1,119
|1,065
|3,467,170
|BANCO CHILE
|171.90
|+3.24%
|+17.72%
|166.50
|172.99
|165.00
|104,893,411
|LATAM AIR
|22.57
|+7.22%
|+29.56%
|21.05
|22.68
|20.95
|1,056,969,238
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|179.12
|+2.89%
|+105.33%
|174.09
|181.83
|172.00
|1,338,463
22.57
+7.22% CENCOSUD
2,180
+5.24% BANCO CHILE
171.90
+3.24% SOUTHERN COPPER
179.12
+2.89% FALABELLA
5,600
+2.85% CMPC
1,095
+2.82% BSANTANDER
70.10
+2.71% IPSA
10,600
+2.40%
The session read The S&P IPSA rose 2.40%, with breadth positive - 10 of 11 names higher. Industrials led, while Utilities lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Argentina Leads, Mexico Lags, Brazil Goes Nowhere Read → 03 Why It Was Closed Local Driver: A national holiday, not a trading day
May 21 is Navy Day, one of Chile's most observed national holidays. Banks, schools, government offices and the Santiago exchange all close. There was no Thursday session, so the IPSA carried Wednesday's 10,599.69 close unchanged. The 2.40% surge that produced that close had recovered the loss from the weak Q1 GDP print, leaving the index mid-range as it paused for the holiday.External Trigger: A dispersed region during the closure
While Chile was shut, the regional tape fragmented. Argentina broke out 3.19% to lead, Mexico slipped 0.74%, Brazil consolidated and Colombia bounced. The Iran relief that drove Wednesday's broad rally faded, leaving no single direction for Chile to inherit. Copper near $4.50/lb is the cleaner external anchor, its direction the dominant variable for the peso and the index.§04 · Market Commentary
With no session to analyze, the read into Friday is positional. The IPSA paused mid-range at 10,599.69, below the 50-DMA at 10,742.77 it must reclaim to resume the uptrend, above the Kijun near 10,535.57 that has caught recent dips - a consolidation the holiday simply extended.
The Friday reopen has no Chilean catalyst of its own, so the index takes its cue from copper and the global tape accumulated over the closure. The structural case is intact: copper near $4.50/lb anchors the terms of trade, the June BCCh cut toward 4.25% supports valuations, 14% EPS growth underpins earnings, and Kast's agenda frames the uptrend. The 50-DMA reclaim is the trigger.05 Technical Snapshot S&P IPSA daily, BCS. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC · Last candle Wednesday May 20
The IPSA holds Wednesday's 10,599.69 close into the reopen, with no Thursday candle. Resistance sits at the 50-DMA near 10,742.77, then the 10,803.89 band; support is the Kijun cluster near 10,535.57, then the 200-DMA at 10,087.74. RSI fast 45.99, slow 42.67, below the midline; the MACD histogram −41.82. A consolidation read - the holiday paused a range, it did not resolve one.Resistance: 10,742.77 (50-DMA) → 10,752.79 → 10,803.89 Support: 10,535.57 (Kijun) → 10,272.50 → 10,087.74 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A Friday close below the 10,535.57 Kijun reopens the lower range. 06 Forward Look Friday · The reopen The IPSA returns with no domestic catalyst, taking its cue from copper and the global tape accumulated over the closure. This week · The 50-DMA Reclaiming 10,742.77 is the technical trigger to resume the uptrend. Failure keeps the index range-bound above the Kijun. Ongoing · Copper at $4.50 The dominant external variable. A 1% copper move shifts the peso 0.3–0.4% and feeds the mining-heavy index. June · BCCh decision A cut toward 4.25% is expected, supporting valuations and the disinflation path under Kast's agenda. 07 Questions & Answers Why was there no Chile session Thursday? May 21 is Navy Day, commemorating the 1879 Battle of Iquique. Banks, schools and the Santiago exchange all close. There was no IPSA session, so the index carried Wednesday's 10,599.69 close unchanged - a pre-open brief, not a session report. What did the IPSA miss during the closure? A dispersed regional tape. Argentina broke out 3.19% to lead, Mexico slipped 0.74%, Brazil consolidated and Colombia bounced before its election. The Iran relief that drove Wednesday's broad rally faded, leaving no single direction for Chile to inherit. Copper near $4.50/lb is the cleaner anchor for the reopen. What sets up the Friday reopen? The IPSA reopens mid-range at 10,599.69, below the 50-DMA at 10,742.77 it must reclaim to resume the uptrend and above the Kijun near 10,535.57. RSI below the midline and a mildly negative MACD describe consolidation, not conviction. With no domestic catalyst, copper drives the open. The structural case - copper, the June BCCh cut, 14% EPS growth, the Kast agenda - is intact. Verdict
Chile's exchange was closed Thursday for Navy Day, so there was no session and the IPSA holds Wednesday's 10,599.69 close. The 2.40% surge had recovered the GDP-miss loss, leaving the index mid-range: below the 50-DMA at 10,742.77, above the Kijun near 10,535.57, RSI and MACD describing consolidation. During the closure the region dispersed - Argentina broke out, Mexico slipped. The IPSA reopens Friday with no domestic catalyst, taking its cue from copper near $4.50/lb. The 50-DMA reclaim is the trigger; the structural case under Kast is intact.
Related: Wednesday's GDP-miss recovery · Argentina's breakout · Mexico's failed breakout.
Reopen Friday: copper-led. Above 10,742.77 = uptrend resumes; below 10,535.57 = lower range.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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