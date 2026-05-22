Chile Markets Closed For Navy Day - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 22, 2026 · Pre-open brief · Thursday May 21 was a market holiday Summary Chile IPSA today reflects a market holiday: the Santiago exchange was closed Thursday for Navy Day, so there was no session. The last close stands at 10,599.69, Wednesday's 2.40% surge that recovered the GDP-miss loss. The index reopens Friday into a dispersed regional tape, with copper near $4.50/lb the anchor. The Big Three 1.

The Santiago exchange was closed Thursday May 21 for Navy Day. There was no IPSA session. The last completed close stands at 10,599.69, Wednesday's 2.40% surge that recovered the prior loss on the weak Q1 GDP print. This is a pre-open brief, not a session report. 2.

The technical picture into the reopen is mixed. The 10,599.69 close sits below the 50-DMA at 10,742.77 and above the Kijun near 10,535.57, with the 200-DMA at 10,087.74 the structural floor. RSI is below the midline (45.99 / 42.67) and the MACD histogram mildly negative at −41.82 - consolidating in its range rather than trending. 3.

The IPSA reopens Friday into a dispersed regional tape - Argentina broke out 3.19%, Mexico slipped, Brazil consolidated and Colombia bounced. Copper near $4.50/lb anchors the Chile case, with the June BCCh cut toward 4.25% and 14% EPS growth the supports under Kast's pro-market uptrend. Last Close 10,599.69 +2.40% (Wed) Status Closed Navy Day 50-DMA 10,742.77 Overhead RSI Fast 45.99 Below midline 02 Levels at the Close

Metric Value Note Context Last close (Wed) 10,599.69 +2.40% Held into closure Thursday session None Holiday Navy Day closure 50-DMA 10,742.77 1.3% above Overhead resistance Kijun cluster 10,535.57 Just below Near-term support RSI fast / slow 45.99 / 42.67 Below midline Consolidating MACD histogram −41.82 Mildly negative Range-bound 200-DMA 10,087.74 4.8% below Structural floor

Source: BCS, Banco Central de Chile, TradingView. Snapshot: May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceChile - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile - Live Market Board

Santiago

May 22, 2026 · 05:43

S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,600+2.40%

Market breadth · 11 names 91% advancing

10 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 899.00 +0.07%

Copper 6.38 +2.03%

Gold 4,525 -0.32%

Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +7.22% LATAM AIR

Consumer Staples +5.24% CENCOSUD

Financials +2.98% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE

Consumer Disc. +2.85% FALABELLA

Other +2.46% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER

Materials +1.21% SQM-B, CMPC

Energy +0.39% COPEC

Utilities +0.26% ENELAM

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,650

+0.17%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,384

-0.74%



S&P IPSAChile

10,600

+2.40%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,877,439

+3.19%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,600 +2.40% - 10,351 - - - USD/CLP 899.00 +0.07% -4.69% 898.34 902.87 893.75 - COPPER 6.38 +2.03% +37.33% 6.26 6.40 6.33 8,983 SQM-B 72,900 -0.40% +124.98% 73,190 74,800 72,000 301,977 COPEC 6,425 +0.39% -6.96% 6,400 6,531 6,386 598,804 BSANTANDER 70.10 +2.71% +17.22% 68.25 71.21 68.79 179,327,355 FALABELLA 5,600 +2.85% +17.89% 5,445 5,618 5,470 1,609,897 ENELAM 76.20 +0.26% -21.85% 76.00 77.32 75.01 28,399,191 CENCOSUD 2,180 +5.24% -31.83% 2,072 2,230 2,095 3,613,004 CMPC 1,095 +2.82% -29.26% 1,065 1,119 1,065 3,467,170 BANCO CHILE 171.90 +3.24% +17.72% 166.50 172.99 165.00 104,893,411 LATAM AIR 22.57 +7.22% +29.56% 21.05 22.68 20.95 1,056,969,238 SOUTHERN COPPER 179.12 +2.89% +105.33% 174.09 181.83 172.00 1,338,463

Largest moves today LATAM AIR22.57+7.22% CENCOSUD2,180+5.24% BANCO CHILE171.90+3.24% SOUTHERN COPPER179.12+2.89% FALABELLA5,600+2.85% CMPC1,095+2.82% BSANTANDER70.10+2.71% IPSA10,600+2.40%

The session read The S&P IPSA rose 2.40%, with breadth positive - 10 of 11 names higher. Industrials led, while Utilities lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03 Why It Was Closed Local Driver: A national holiday, not a trading day

May 21 is Navy Day, one of Chile's most observed national holidays. Banks, schools, government offices and the Santiago exchange all close. There was no Thursday session, so the IPSA carried Wednesday's 10,599.69 close unchanged. The 2.40% surge that produced that close had recovered the loss from the weak Q1 GDP print, leaving the index mid-range as it paused for the holiday.

External Trigger: A dispersed region during the closure

While Chile was shut, the regional tape fragmented. Argentina broke out 3.19% to lead, Mexico slipped 0.74%, Brazil consolidated and Colombia bounced. The Iran relief that drove Wednesday's broad rally faded, leaving no single direction for Chile to inherit. Copper near $4.50/lb is the cleaner external anchor, its direction the dominant variable for the peso and the index.

§04 · Market Commentary

With no session to analyze, the read into Friday is positional. The IPSA paused mid-range at 10,599.69, below the 50-DMA at 10,742.77 it must reclaim to resume the uptrend, above the Kijun near 10,535.57 that has caught recent dips - a consolidation the holiday simply extended.

The Friday reopen has no Chilean catalyst of its own, so the index takes its cue from copper and the global tape accumulated over the closure. The structural case is intact: copper near $4.50/lb anchors the terms of trade, the June BCCh cut toward 4.25% supports valuations, 14% EPS growth underpins earnings, and Kast's agenda frames the uptrend. The 50-DMA reclaim is the trigger.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P IPSA daily, BCS. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC · Last candle Wednesday May 20

The IPSA holds Wednesday's 10,599.69 close into the reopen, with no Thursday candle. Resistance sits at the 50-DMA near 10,742.77, then the 10,803.89 band; support is the Kijun cluster near 10,535.57, then the 200-DMA at 10,087.74. RSI fast 45.99, slow 42.67, below the midline; the MACD histogram −41.82. A consolidation read - the holiday paused a range, it did not resolve one.

Resistance: 10,742.77 (50-DMA) → 10,752.79 → 10,803.89 Support: 10,535.57 (Kijun) → 10,272.50 → 10,087.74 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A Friday close below the 10,535.57 Kijun reopens the lower range. 06 Forward Look Friday · The reopen The IPSA returns with no domestic catalyst, taking its cue from copper and the global tape accumulated over the closure. This week · The 50-DMA Reclaiming 10,742.77 is the technical trigger to resume the uptrend. Failure keeps the index range-bound above the Kijun. Ongoing · Copper at $4.50 The dominant external variable. A 1% copper move shifts the peso 0.3–0.4% and feeds the mining-heavy index. June · BCCh decision A cut toward 4.25% is expected, supporting valuations and the disinflation path under Kast's agenda. 07 Questions & Answers Why was there no Chile session Thursday? May 21 is Navy Day, commemorating the 1879 Battle of Iquique. Banks, schools and the Santiago exchange all close. There was no IPSA session, so the index carried Wednesday's 10,599.69 close unchanged - a pre-open brief, not a session report. What did the IPSA miss during the closure? A dispersed regional tape. Argentina broke out 3.19% to lead, Mexico slipped 0.74%, Brazil consolidated and Colombia bounced before its election. The Iran relief that drove Wednesday's broad rally faded, leaving no single direction for Chile to inherit. Copper near $4.50/lb is the cleaner anchor for the reopen. What sets up the Friday reopen? The IPSA reopens mid-range at 10,599.69, below the 50-DMA at 10,742.77 it must reclaim to resume the uptrend and above the Kijun near 10,535.57. RSI below the midline and a mildly negative MACD describe consolidation, not conviction. With no domestic catalyst, copper drives the open. The structural case - copper, the June BCCh cut, 14% EPS growth, the Kast agenda - is intact. Verdict

Chile's exchange was closed Thursday for Navy Day, so there was no session and the IPSA holds Wednesday's 10,599.69 close. The 2.40% surge had recovered the GDP-miss loss, leaving the index mid-range: below the 50-DMA at 10,742.77, above the Kijun near 10,535.57, RSI and MACD describing consolidation. During the closure the region dispersed - Argentina broke out, Mexico slipped. The IPSA reopens Friday with no domestic catalyst, taking its cue from copper near $4.50/lb. The 50-DMA reclaim is the trigger; the structural case under Kast is intact.

Related: Wednesday's GDP-miss recovery · Argentina's breakout · Mexico's failed breakout.

Reopen Friday: copper-led. Above 10,742.77 = uptrend resumes; below 10,535.57 = lower range.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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