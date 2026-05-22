Bihar Police Rescue Kidnapped 4-Year-Old Boy, Parents Touch Officers' Feet In Emotional Video (WATCH)

A four-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from a temple in Bihar's Aurangabad district has been rescued safely by police after a major search operation involving several teams and CCTV tracking across railway stations. The child was later reunited with his parents in an emotional moment that has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the grateful parents can be seen thanking police officers and even touching their feet for saving their son.

WATCH | Police rescued a kidnapped child, safely handed him back to his parents and were praised for their quick action. twitter/mRfFS1D9IV

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 21, 2026

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the case and suspect that a larger child kidnapping gang may be involved.

Child went missing during temple visit

According to police officials, as reported by ETV Bharat, the incident took place on May 16 in Obra area of Aurangabad district during Vat Savitri pooja celebrations.

The four-year-old child had gone to a temple with his mother when an unknown woman allegedly approached him. Police said the woman reportedly offered the boy toffees and introduced herself as his aunt.

The child later told police that the woman slowly took him away from the temple while talking to him kindly. Before the family realised he was missing, the woman had already left the area with the boy.

The child's worried family immediately informed local police after searching nearby places.

CCTV footage helped police track suspect

Magadh Range Inspector General (IG) Vikas Vaibhav took the case seriously and directed officials to use CCTV footage and technical support to trace the missing child quickly.

Police teams checked cameras near the temple area and later spotted the woman taking the child towards Anugrah Narayan Railway Station.

Investigators found that the suspect boarded a train with the child and travelled to Gaya Junction.

Following this clue, police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of the Aurangabad Superintendent of Police. Officers from Gaya Police also joined the operation.

The SIT checked CCTV footage from every railway station between Anugrah Narayan Station and Gaya. Police later saw the woman leaving Gaya railway station and heading towards Delha area.

Massive search operation launched

Police said around 15 teams from Gaya and Aurangabad districts were involved in the rescue operation.

Investigators tracked the woman further through CCTV footage and found that she had taken an e-rickshaw from Delha bus stand towards Kharkhura locality.

Police teams then started continuous raids in the area and finally traced the suspect to a rented room inside a house owned by a man identified as Rakesh Kumar.

During the raid, police rescued the kidnapped child safely from the room.

The arrested woman identified herself as Ranju Devi from Konch police station area in Gaya district. Police said she had been living in the rented accommodation.

Another child found during raid

IG Vikas Vaibhav revealed that police also found another child from the woman's rented room during the raid.

Officials said this discovery has raised suspicion that the accused woman could be linked to a larger interstate child kidnapping gang.

Police are now investigating all possible angles, including whether the child was kidnapped for illegal activities or if the accused was working for a child trafficking network.

The IG said the woman may even be the mastermind of a larger gang, though the exact reason behind the kidnapping is still being investigated.

Police are questioning the accused woman and trying to gather more information about the second child found at the location.

Emotional reunion touches social media users

After the rescue, police safely handed over the child to his parents. A video of the reunion has surfaced online and is being widely shared on social media. In the clip, the emotional parents can be seen thanking police officers for their quick action. The parents even touched the feet of some officials as a mark of gratitude.

Many social media users praised Bihar Police for their fast and coordinated work in rescuing the child safely within a short time. The case has also highlighted the importance of CCTV cameras and quick police action in tracing missing children.

Police officials said further investigation is continuing and more arrests may follow if links to a larger gang are found.