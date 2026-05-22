Fine Liquids Announces Release Of The 'Six Continents Index', The World's First Objective International Energy Drink Ranking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, QC, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fine Liquids ( ), an independent beverage assessment and consulting firm, today announced the official release of the Six Continents Index, a groundbreaking international report and the world's first objective global ranking of the energy drink category.









Led by internationally recognized German beverage professional and certified water sommelier Pat Eckert, the comprehensive six-month assessment benchmarks product quality, ingredients, transparency, and formulation standards across all six inhabited continents. Rather than reflecting a unified global market, the newly released index provides a definitive macro-level evaluation of how energy drink manufacturing philosophies and formulations radically diverge by geographic region.

The report offers an independent, data-backed overview of global beverage trends, analyzing core variations in pasteurization practices, sweetening methods, and nutritional profiles between major international markets. Evaluated brands had no prior notification, paid participation, or commercial involvement in the study, ensuring a completely unbiased industry benchmark.

The full Six Continents Index report, including detailed regional data, comprehensive methodology, and individual brand rankings, is now available to the public and industry professionals.

To access the complete findings, visit the official website at

About the Project

The Six Continents Index was conducted by independent beverage expert Pat Eckert and his team. Eckert's analytical work in the beverage industry has previously been featured by major global media outlets.

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