MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 22 May 2026Announcement no. 42/2026Inside information

Announcement of Drawings

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish drawings (repayment) for bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of NASDAQ at

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment

42_UDTRAEK20260522JYK