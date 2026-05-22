Jharkhand HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Ranchi Jail Abuse Allegation, Seeks Reply In Two Weeks

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 22 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has taken a serious view of allegations of sexual exploitation of a woman inmate by the jail superintendent at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, a vacation bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava on Friday converted the matter into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for hearing.

During the proceedings, the court made strong observations, noting that the official responsible for the safety and welfare of inmates himself faces grave allegations.

Calling the matter extremely sensitive, the bench said it would monitor the case.

The court directed the state government and the Director General of Police (DGP) to file detailed replies. It has asked the DGP to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks and fixed June 8 for the next date of hearing.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Babulal Marandi had alleged that the woman inmate was sexually exploited, became pregnant, and attempts were later made to terminate her pregnancy.

The court also expressed displeasure over reported efforts to suppress the matter at the jail administration level.

Seeking clarity, the court asked the state government what concrete steps had been taken on the ground to verify the allegations.

During the hearing, the state informed the court that a three-member high-level inquiry committee has been constituted by the Home Department.

The panel includes Director (Administration) Manoj Kumar, Assistant Jail Inspector Tushar Ranjan Gupta, and Probation Officer Chandramoli Singh from the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Separate inquiries are also being conducted by the Ranchi district administration and the Inspector General (Prisons).

The court was further informed that, on the directions of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), a team from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ranchi, has already visited the jail and recorded statements of the victim, a para-legal volunteer, and the jail doctor. The report has been submitted.

A judicial inquiry is also underway before Judicial Magistrate Shruti Soren.

The High Court has directed all concerned to file their detailed reports within two weeks.