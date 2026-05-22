Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Shuts Istanbul University

Erdogan Shuts Istanbul University


2026-05-22 04:41:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul, Turkiye: Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ordered a top independent university in Istanbul to shut in the middle of the school year, according to an official decree.

Erdogan's decree, published in the official journal, revokes the operating licence for Bilgi University, which has more than 20,000 students from both Turkiye and abroad, with some of its researchers renowned in their fields.

As grounds for the move, the edict cites a law allowing for the closure of a private institution if "the expected level of education and training... is insufficient".

The university had been run by a court-appointed administrator since last year, after its Turkish parent company was caught up in a money-laundering and tax fraud sweep.

Founded in 1996, Bilgi is known for its liberal politics, takes part in the EU's Erasmus exchange programme and welcomes many European and international students every year

MENAFN22052026000063011010ID1111154690



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search