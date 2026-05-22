Erdogan Shuts Istanbul University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul, Turkiye: Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ordered a top independent university in Istanbul to shut in the middle of the school year, according to an official decree.

Erdogan's decree, published in the official journal, revokes the operating licence for Bilgi University, which has more than 20,000 students from both Turkiye and abroad, with some of its researchers renowned in their fields.

As grounds for the move, the edict cites a law allowing for the closure of a private institution if "the expected level of education and training... is insufficient".

The university had been run by a court-appointed administrator since last year, after its Turkish parent company was caught up in a money-laundering and tax fraud sweep.

Founded in 1996, Bilgi is known for its liberal politics, takes part in the EU's Erasmus exchange programme and welcomes many European and international students every year