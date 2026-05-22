Kuwait To Gradually Resume International Flights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced that it will begin a phased resumption of Arab and international airline operations at Kuwait International Airport starting June 1.

According to the Director-General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al Sabah, the decision follows the completion of maintenance and development works across operational facilities and improvements to airport systems and infrastructure.

He said the reopening will be gradual, based on operational readiness and technical assessments, to ensure safe and smooth air traffic flow and passenger movement. He added that authorities will continue to evaluate each stage of the rollout toward full airport operations.

Al Sabah also noted that ongoing work at Terminal 1 aims to upgrade the facility and enhance passenger flow in line with the highest safety and security standards.