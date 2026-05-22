Aghdam Reviving Like Phoenix After Devastation, Azerbaijani Official Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, which was completely destroyed after the occupation, is rapidly reviving today like a Phoenix from the ashes, and thousands of people have already returned to their homeland as part of the Great Return Program, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the event "From Urbicide to Revival: Sustainable Reconstruction, Resettlement, and Development in Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories" held within the framework of WUF13.

According to him, when Aghdam was liberated from occupation, it looked like the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus" or "city of ghosts".

"If it's necessary to show what urban destruction looks like, Aghdam is the most vivid example. When the city was liberated, there was almost nothing left here. However, within five years, the face of Aghdam has completely changed. Aghdam is coming back to life like a Phoenix bird born from the ashes and will live longer than the occupiers thought. The Great Return Program is being implemented rapidly. Currently, there are 72 settlements in Aghdam district, 60 in Fuzuli, and 83 in Khojavand," Huseynov noted.

He said that 11 residential neighborhoods have already been established, 25,000 apartments, and 18,864 individual residential houses have been built in the three districts.

The special representative emphasized that large-scale infrastructure projects are also being implemented in the region. Thus, 16 highways with a total length of 593.7 kilometers have been commissioned, the Barda-Aghdam railway line has been laid, railway and bus station complexes have been created, and an international airport has been built.

Huseynov emphasized that currently 13,700 people live in the three districts, including 7,000 people in Aghdam, and a total of 6,700 people in Fuzuli and Khojavand.

"This shows that people are returning to their homeland. They are living in new homes, working, and becoming productive members of society.

The reconstruction process is carried out in accordance with the principles of sustainability. Residential buildings are equipped with solar panels, alternative energy sources are used for street lighting, and centralized heating systems are installed to increase energy efficiency," he added.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

--