Azerbaijan's Karabakh And East Zangazur Emerging As Key“Green Energy” Hub - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The implementation of projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur is positioning the region as one of Azerbaijan's main centers for“green energy,” Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark at the event "From Urbicide to Revival: Sustainable Reconstruction, Resettlement, and Development in Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories" held within the framework of WUF13.

According to him, the territories liberated from occupation by President Ilham Aliyev have been declared a“green energy” zone, and special attention is being paid to the development of alternative energy sources in the region.

“We are prioritizing two main areas-solar and hydropower. Four hydropower plants with a total capacity of about 45 megawatts are already operating in the Zangilan region. Foreign investors are also showing great interest in 'green energy' projects.

Foreign companies are investing in the construction of a 240-megawatt solar power plant in Karabakh. In addition, other companies are implementing projects with a total capacity of 100 megawatts,” the special representative emphasized.

According to him, the energy produced in the region will not only meet local demand but also create export opportunities.

“The energy infrastructure currently under construction is capable of meeting the energy needs of Karabakh as a whole and creates opportunities to export surplus energy to foreign markets,” Hajiyev added.

Meanwhile, today Baku is hosting the final day of WUF13.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting on the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, women's and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being took place. The forum also featured a flag-raising ceremony for the UN and Azerbaijan.

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