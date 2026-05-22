Over 1,000 Tickets Sold For Baku-Tbilisi-Baku Train Route

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

More than 1,000 tickets have been sold within a short period for the renewed Baku-Tbilisi-Baku railway route, according to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), AzerNEWS reports.

ADY told Trend that over 400 tickets were sold in Baku, while ticket sales in Tbilisi exceeded 500.

Amid strong passenger demand, the company has added an extra carriage to the first train departing from Baku.

The railway operator also noted that the surge in demand has caused temporary delays in the ticketing system and at ticket offices.

“We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and ask our passengers for their understanding,” the statement said.

Train services on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route are scheduled to resume on May 25 from Baku and on May 26 from Tbilisi.