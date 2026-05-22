Centfx Announces Participation At Money Expo India 2026 As Titanium Sponsor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award-winning global Forex and multi-asset broker will be present at India's premier financial industry event on 29–30 August 2026, bringing its zero-spread trading platform and 2,100+ asset offering to one of the world's fastest-growing retail trading markets.

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentFX Limited, the globally regulated multi-asset broker known for zero-spread Forex trading and institutional-grade execution, has confirmed its participation at Money Expo India 2026. The company will be present at Booth No. 13 - the Titanium Booth - on 29 and 30 August 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, marking a significant step in its commitment to the Indian trading community and the broader South Asian market.

Expo Details At A Glance

Event: Money Expo India 2026

Dates: 29–30 August 2026

Location: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India

Booth: No. 13 - Titanium Booth

Website:

Centfx At Money Expo India 2026

Money Expo India is one of the most prominent financial industry gatherings in Asia, bringing together retail traders, institutional investors, brokers, fintech firms, and industry leaders under one roof. For CentFX, the 2026 edition represents a direct opportunity to engage face-to-face with the Indian trading community - one of the fastest-growing retail Forex markets globally.

Visitors to Booth No. 13 - Titanium Booth - will have the opportunity to explore CentFX's full suite of trading products and account types, receive live platform demonstrations, speak directly with the CentFX team about trading conditions, and learn about the broker's industry-leading 0.0 pip ECN spreads, 1:1000 leverage, and 0.04-second average execution speed.

The booth will also serve as a venue for potential introducing brokers, affiliates, and business partners to explore collaboration opportunities with a broker that holds regulatory authorisations across Anguilla (ARCA), Mauritius (FSC), and Dubai (Government of Dubai), and has accumulated more than 18 industry awards since its retail launch in 2022.

Why India, Why Now

India's retail trading population has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by increasing financial literacy, smartphone penetration, and growing appetite for global market access. CentFX's multilingual platform - available in Hindi, Bengali, and seven other languages - and its support for the full MetaTrader 5 ecosystem on both desktop and mobile position it as a natural fit for Indian traders seeking professional-grade conditions without complexity.

The company offers over 2,100 tradeable instruments spanning Forex, indices, commodities, and more, alongside a dedicated CentFX Academy offering video courses, eBooks, calculators, and market analysis tools - all free of charge. For Indian traders looking to move beyond domestic equities into global markets, CentFX provides a credible, award-winning, and accessible gateway.

Also Featuring: Centpay

CentFX will also be spotlighting its affiliated fintech product, CentPay (CentFX will also be spotlighting its affiliated fintech product, CentPay - a crypto-to-fiat payment solution that allows users to convert USDT or other cryptocurrencies into a spendable balance via the CentPay Card, which supports both Mastercard and Visa payments and is accepted at millions of locations worldwide. With no complicated conversion processes, low fees, and real-time fund access, CentPay makes everyday spending with digital assets genuinely frictionless.

The CentPay app is available on both Android and iOS, bringing full wallet management and card control to users' fingertips wherever they are.

Meet The Team In Mumbai

Traders, partners, and industry professionals attending Money Expo India 2026 are invited to visit Booth No. 13 to meet the CentFX team, request a live account walkthrough, or discuss partnership opportunities. For those unable to attend in person, full platform access and account registration remain available at

About CentFX

CentFX Limited is a globally regulated multi-asset broker offering Forex, indices, commodities, and more across 2,100+ instruments. With zero-spread accounts, 1:1000 leverage, 0.04-second average execution, 18+ industry awards, and regulatory authorisations in Anguilla, Mauritius, and Dubai, CentFX serves traders in over 100 countries. The company operates its own proprietary trading app alongside full MetaTrader 5 support and offers a comprehensive educational academy.

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