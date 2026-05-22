Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Friday, May 22, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points The Ibovespa closed essentially flat at 177,650, up 0.17%, as gains in banks offset a roughly 3% drop in Petrobras following another decline in oil. Iran's supreme leader directed that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium not be sent abroad, complicating the US-Iran peace talks and whipsawing crude during Thursday's session. The Dow closed at a record 50,286 while the S&P 500 added just 0.17% and the Nasdaq lagged, as Nvidia's blowout earnings failed to lift technology stocks. Brent settled near $102.58 and WTI near $96.35, both lower on the day but volatile, after an intraday spike on the uranium headline revived inflation fears. The real held right at R$5.00, neither breaking back below it nor weakening further, as the carry-trade support from a 14.50% Selic met a two-sided dollar. Argentina's Merval surged 3.19% to lead Latin America, while Mexico's IPC was the regional laggard, down 0.74%. With no major Brazilian data due, the market's direction hinges on whether the Iran deal firms up or unravels over the weekend. Today's Focus The peace trade got complicated. A day after oil's collapse rescued global risk, Iran's supreme leader directed that the country's enriched uranium stay home, casting doubt on the deal that markets had begun to price. Crude whipsawed on the news. Brent spiked intraday before settling lower near $102.58, and Treasury yields ticked up with it as the inflation worry resurfaced. The clean de-escalation story of Wednesday became a two-sided, headline-driven standoff. For Brazil the result was stalemate. The Ibovespa closed flat at 177,650, with bank gains offsetting a roughly 3% drop in Petrobras, and the real stayed pinned at R$5.00. This is a market waiting on the weekend, not committing. What matters today. There is no major Brazilian print, so the tape takes its cue from Iran headlines and oil. The final University of Michigan consumer sentiment lands in the US session, watched for its inflation-expectations component given the energy backdrop. 01 An Iran uranium directive clouded the deal markets had started to price The optimism that drove Wednesday's rally ran into a wall. Reuters reported that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive to keep the country's near-weapons-grade uranium within its borders, contradicting the assurances Washington had reportedly given Israel that the stockpile would be removed under any deal. The market reaction was a whipsaw. Oil first jumped on the complication, then reversed lower as Iranian media floated that a finalized deal guaranteeing passage through the Strait of Hormuz could be announced imminently. Brent ended near $102.58 and WTI near $96.35, both down but unstable. Assessment - Headline risk MEDIUM The deal is close enough to move markets and unresolved enough to reverse them on a single wire. Secretary of State Rubio offered“some good signs” while warning against being“overly optimistic.” Bias: oil and the Ibovespa stay range-bound and headline-driven until the uranium question is settled one way or the other. 02 Nvidia beat big, and the market still could not rally on it Nvidia's earnings, the most anticipated print of the quarter, were a blowout: revenue rose 85% to $81.6 billion, beating estimates, with a Q2 guide near $91 billion well above consensus. Yet the Nasdaq lagged on Thursday and the stock failed to carry tech higher. The message is about positioning, not fundamentals. When the AI bellwether delivers everything asked of it and the tape cannot rally, it signals that good news is already priced and that macro - oil, yields, Iran - is back in the driver's seat. For Brazil, that means external risk appetite, not any single catalyst, sets the tone. Live ticker intelligenceShow full Brazil market board - instrument table and largest movers Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil - Live Market Board B3 · São Paulo

May 22, 2026 · 05:22 Ibovespa · benchmark 177,650 +0.17% +28.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.06% EUR / BRL 5.81 -0.27% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 105.50 +2.85% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.79% AZZA3 Mining +1.44% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +1.23% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +1.11% ABEV3 Financials +0.83% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +0.14% SUZB3 Energy -0.07% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -0.62% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 177,650 +0.17% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 68,384 -0.74% S&P IPSAChile 10,600 +2.40% S&P MERVALArgentina 2,877,439 +3.19% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,118 -0.22% BVL S&P PerúPeru 19,767 +0.37% Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,650 +0.17% +28.84% 177,356 - - - USD/BRL 5.00 -0.06% -11.40% 5.00 5.01 5.00 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 44.95 +0.78% +41.57% 44.60 45.65 44.50 57,599,000 VALE3 82.63 +0.77% +51.23% 82.00 82.88 81.22 15,096,200 ITUB4 40.12 +1.13% +10.11% 39.67 40.45 39.25 40,855,200 BBDC4 17.90 +0.22% +16.16% 17.86 18.09 17.64 20,319,000 BBAS3 20.82 +0.58% -17.58% 20.70 21.05 20.48 21,622,000 B3SA3 17.02 +1.37% +17.38% 16.79 17.15 16.51 26,351,000 ABEV3 16.40 +1.11% +15.82% 16.22 16.55 16.08 20,790,100 WEGE3 42.47 -0.26% -2.26% 42.58 42.85 41.93 3,526,500 PRIO3 68.00 -0.92% +71.07% 68.63 70.43 67.15 11,509,100 SUZB3 42.26 +0.14% -20.58% 42.20 42.58 41.70 3,963,000 RENT3 44.04 -0.97% +9.12% 44.47 44.86 43.24 6,409,700 AZZA3 19.95 +1.79% -51.85% 19.60 19.98 19.20 1,219,200 CSNA3 6.34 +3.43% -28.84% 6.13 6.35 6.07 10,193,700 GGBR4 23.50 +0.13% +52.01% 23.47 23.62 23.11 5,693,300 ENEV3 25.52 +1.23% +77.96% 25.21 25.82 24.48 10,550,900

Largest moves today CSNA3 6.34 +3.43% AZZA3 19.95 +1.79% B3SA3 17.02 +1.37% ENEV3 25.52 +1.23% ITUB4 40.12 +1.13% ABEV3 16.40 +1.11% RENT3 44.04 -0.97% PRIO3 68.00 -0.92% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.17%, with breadth positive -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 22 May 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Argentina Leads, Mexico Lags, Brazil Goes Nowhere 03 The Ibovespa held its ground but momentum stays weak

The index closed at 177,650 after ranging between roughly 175,805 and 178,547, a quiet session by recent standards. The daily RSI sits near 37, still below the 40 line that would signal momentum recovering rather than merely stabilising.

The internal story was the Petrobras Paradox in miniature. PETR4 fell about 3% with oil, but Itaú and Bradesco each gained more than 2%, and names like Ambev, Rede D'Or and Embraer firmed, leaving the index flat. The rate-sensitive complex is doing the heavy lifting while energy drags.

Resistance overhead. The first barrier is the 178,500 zone capping Thursday's high; above it, the early-May congestion near 183,000 remains the ceiling of the range.

Support below. The floor is this week's low near 174,000. A break there reopens the path toward the longer-term rising trendline closer to 164,000 that has anchored the post-2025 advance.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Friday, May 22 Overnight- national inflation print; a check on whether the global energy impulse is feeding through to a major importer Through the day- the dominant variable; any confirmation or collapse of the uranium-stockpile question will move oil and risk directly 10:00 ET- the May read, watched above all for its consumer inflation-expectations component given $100 oil Monday- Memorial Day holiday; thin liquidity into the long weekend can amplify any headline-driven move Next week- the mid-month inflation gauge is the next domestic catalyst for the Copom 's rate path 05 Latin America split, with Argentina surging and Mexico the laggard

The regional tape diverged. Argentina's Merval jumped 3.19% to lead the region by a wide margin, its RSI pushing above 54 as the standout performer. Colombia's COLCAP added 0.55% to 2,101, though its RSI near 36 keeps it the weakest large index on a trend basis.

Mexico's IPC was the laggard, slipping 0.74% to 68,384 as the peso-sensitive index gave back ground. Bitcoin eased 0.29% to $77,332 with its RSI near 47, drifting rather than signalling - a fitting close for a region marking time alongside Brazil while the Iran question hangs unresolved.

06 Bottom Line Positioning Call

The substitution that defined Thursday was clean optimism giving way to a two-sided standoff. The Iran deal is close enough to have rescued risk on Wednesday and unresolved enough to whipsaw it on Thursday, and the uranium directive is the kind of wire that can flip the tape in either direction.

Brazil sat it out. The Ibovespa's flat close masks a familiar split - Petrobras down with oil, banks up on the rate story - and the real pinned at R$5.00 reflects a currency with no reason to move until the external picture clears. The catalysts now are headlines, not data.

Bias: range-bound and headline-driven. What must hold is the 174,000 support through a thin holiday-shortened window; what would reopen risk is a collapse in the Iran talks that sends Brent back toward $110 and revives the yield pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions Why did the Ibovespa close flat on May 21?

Because two opposing forces cancelled out. Petrobras fell about 3% as oil prices declined, dragging on the index's heaviest energy weight, but Brazil's large banks rose more than 2% each and consumer names like Ambev firmed. The result was a near-flat close at 177,650, up just 0.17%. The session was quiet because the market is waiting on the outcome of the US-Iran negotiations rather than trading domestic news.

What was the Iran uranium news that moved markets?

Reuters reported that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive to keep the country's near-weapons-grade uranium within its borders. This contradicted assurances Washington had reportedly given that the stockpile would be removed as part of any peace deal, raising doubts about whether an agreement can be finalised. Oil whipsawed on the news, spiking before settling lower, as traders weighed the risk that the war could resume.

Why didn't Nvidia's strong earnings lift the market?

Nvidia beat expectations with revenue up 85% to $81.6 billion and guided well above consensus for the current quarter. But the Nasdaq still lagged and the stock failed to rally, a sign that strong results were already priced in. When the AI bellwether delivers and the market cannot advance, it signals that macro factors - oil, yields, and geopolitics - have taken back control of sentiment.

Where is the Brazilian real and why is it stuck at R$5.00?

The real held right at R$5.00, neither strengthening back below it nor weakening further. Brazil's wide real-rate advantage, with the Selic at 14.50%, supports the currency through the carry trade, but a two-sided dollar and unresolved oil risk are keeping it pinned. The currency is unlikely to break decisively in either direction until the Iran negotiations resolve and the path of global yields becomes clearer.

What should investors watch today?

With no major Brazilian data due, Iran headlines and oil are the dominant variables, and any confirmation or collapse of the uranium question will move risk directly. The final University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 10:00 ET is the main US release, watched for its inflation-expectations reading. US markets are closed Monday for Memorial Day, so thin liquidity into the long weekend could amplify any headline-driven move.

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