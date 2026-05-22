Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Friday, May 22, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,650
|+0.17%
|+28.84%
|177,356
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.00
|-0.06%
|-11.40%
|5.00
|5.01
|5.00
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|44.95
|+0.78%
|+41.57%
|44.60
|45.65
|44.50
|57,599,000
|VALE3
|82.63
|+0.77%
|+51.23%
|82.00
|82.88
|81.22
|15,096,200
|ITUB4
|40.12
|+1.13%
|+10.11%
|39.67
|40.45
|39.25
|40,855,200
|BBDC4
|17.90
|+0.22%
|+16.16%
|17.86
|18.09
|17.64
|20,319,000
|BBAS3
|20.82
|+0.58%
|-17.58%
|20.70
|21.05
|20.48
|21,622,000
|B3SA3
|17.02
|+1.37%
|+17.38%
|16.79
|17.15
|16.51
|26,351,000
|ABEV3
|16.40
|+1.11%
|+15.82%
|16.22
|16.55
|16.08
|20,790,100
|WEGE3
|42.47
|-0.26%
|-2.26%
|42.58
|42.85
|41.93
|3,526,500
|PRIO3
|68.00
|-0.92%
|+71.07%
|68.63
|70.43
|67.15
|11,509,100
|SUZB3
|42.26
|+0.14%
|-20.58%
|42.20
|42.58
|41.70
|3,963,000
|RENT3
|44.04
|-0.97%
|+9.12%
|44.47
|44.86
|43.24
|6,409,700
|AZZA3
|19.95
|+1.79%
|-51.85%
|19.60
|19.98
|19.20
|1,219,200
|CSNA3
|6.34
|+3.43%
|-28.84%
|6.13
|6.35
|6.07
|10,193,700
|GGBR4
|23.50
|+0.13%
|+52.01%
|23.47
|23.62
|23.11
|5,693,300
|ENEV3
|25.52
|+1.23%
|+77.96%
|25.21
|25.82
|24.48
|10,550,900
The index closed at 177,650 after ranging between roughly 175,805 and 178,547, a quiet session by recent standards. The daily RSI sits near 37, still below the 40 line that would signal momentum recovering rather than merely stabilising.
The internal story was the Petrobras Paradox in miniature. PETR4 fell about 3% with oil, but Itaú and Bradesco each gained more than 2%, and names like Ambev, Rede D'Or and Embraer firmed, leaving the index flat. The rate-sensitive complex is doing the heavy lifting while energy drags.
Resistance overhead. The first barrier is the 178,500 zone capping Thursday's high; above it, the early-May congestion near 183,000 remains the ceiling of the range.
Support below. The floor is this week's low near 174,000. A break there reopens the path toward the longer-term rising trendline closer to 164,000 that has anchored the post-2025 advance.04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Friday, May 22 Overnight Japan April CPI - national inflation print; a check on whether the global energy impulse is feeding through to a major importer Through the day Iran-US headlines - the dominant variable; any confirmation or collapse of the uranium-stockpile question will move oil and risk directly 10:00 ET Final University of Michigan sentiment - the May read, watched above all for its consumer inflation-expectations component given $100 oil Monday US markets closed - Memorial Day holiday; thin liquidity into the long weekend can amplify any headline-driven move Next week Brazil IPCA-15 - the mid-month inflation gauge is the next domestic catalyst for the Copom 's rate path 05 Latin America split, with Argentina surging and Mexico the laggard
The regional tape diverged. Argentina's Merval jumped 3.19% to lead the region by a wide margin, its RSI pushing above 54 as the standout performer. Colombia's COLCAP added 0.55% to 2,101, though its RSI near 36 keeps it the weakest large index on a trend basis.
Mexico's IPC was the laggard, slipping 0.74% to 68,384 as the peso-sensitive index gave back ground. Bitcoin eased 0.29% to $77,332 with its RSI near 47, drifting rather than signalling - a fitting close for a region marking time alongside Brazil while the Iran question hangs unresolved.06 Bottom Line Positioning Call
The substitution that defined Thursday was clean optimism giving way to a two-sided standoff. The Iran deal is close enough to have rescued risk on Wednesday and unresolved enough to whipsaw it on Thursday, and the uranium directive is the kind of wire that can flip the tape in either direction.
Brazil sat it out. The Ibovespa's flat close masks a familiar split - Petrobras down with oil, banks up on the rate story - and the real pinned at R$5.00 reflects a currency with no reason to move until the external picture clears. The catalysts now are headlines, not data.
Bias: range-bound and headline-driven. What must hold is the 174,000 support through a thin holiday-shortened window; what would reopen risk is a collapse in the Iran talks that sends Brent back toward $110 and revives the yield pressure.Frequently Asked Questions Why did the Ibovespa close flat on May 21?
Because two opposing forces cancelled out. Petrobras fell about 3% as oil prices declined, dragging on the index's heaviest energy weight, but Brazil's large banks rose more than 2% each and consumer names like Ambev firmed. The result was a near-flat close at 177,650, up just 0.17%. The session was quiet because the market is waiting on the outcome of the US-Iran negotiations rather than trading domestic news.What was the Iran uranium news that moved markets?
Reuters reported that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive to keep the country's near-weapons-grade uranium within its borders. This contradicted assurances Washington had reportedly given that the stockpile would be removed as part of any peace deal, raising doubts about whether an agreement can be finalised. Oil whipsawed on the news, spiking before settling lower, as traders weighed the risk that the war could resume.Why didn't Nvidia's strong earnings lift the market?
Nvidia beat expectations with revenue up 85% to $81.6 billion and guided well above consensus for the current quarter. But the Nasdaq still lagged and the stock failed to rally, a sign that strong results were already priced in. When the AI bellwether delivers and the market cannot advance, it signals that macro factors - oil, yields, and geopolitics - have taken back control of sentiment.Where is the Brazilian real and why is it stuck at R$5.00?
The real held right at R$5.00, neither strengthening back below it nor weakening further. Brazil's wide real-rate advantage, with the Selic at 14.50%, supports the currency through the carry trade, but a two-sided dollar and unresolved oil risk are keeping it pinned. The currency is unlikely to break decisively in either direction until the Iran negotiations resolve and the path of global yields becomes clearer.What should investors watch today?
With no major Brazilian data due, Iran headlines and oil are the dominant variables, and any confirmation or collapse of the uranium question will move risk directly. The final University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 10:00 ET is the main US release, watched for its inflation-expectations reading. US markets are closed Monday for Memorial Day, so thin liquidity into the long weekend could amplify any headline-driven move.
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