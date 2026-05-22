Global Economy Briefing - May 22, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Global Economy Briefing The Big Three Philly Fed collapses to −0.4 (consensus 17.6) while US manufacturing PMI beats at 55.3. The starkest divergence in US factory surveys since the war began - new orders fell to −1.7 from 33.0 even as the S&P Global flash showed the strongest expansion in months. European and UK services PMIs crash below 50 across the board. French services plunged to 42.9 (consensus 46.6), UK services fell to 47.9 (consensus 51.7), and the eurozone composite dropped to 47.5 - the broadest services recession since 2023. Dow closes at a record 50,285.66 as oil drops 2% on Iran deal hopes. WTI settled at $96.35 and Brent at $102.58, the lowest closes since March, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.17% to 7,445.72 and GDPNow rose to 4.3%. S&P 500 7,445.72 +0.17% YTD +21.5% Nasdaq 26,293 +0.09% YTD +26.4% Dow Jones 50,286 +0.55% Record close 30Y / 10Y 5.08 / 4.58 Volatile TIPS 2.169% WTI Crude $96.35 −2.0% Lowest since Mar Brent Crude $102.58 −2.3% YTD +30% Fed Funds 3.75% Unch Warsh sworn in today GDPNow Q2 4.3% +0.3pp 2x Q1's 2.0% United States

Release Actual Consensus Verdict Philly Fed Manufacturing (May) −0.4 17.6 Collapsed US Manufacturing PMI Flash (May) 55.3 53.8 Beat US Services PMI Flash (May) 50.9 51.1 Slight miss Housing Starts (Apr) 1.465M 1.420M Beat Building Permits (Apr) 1.442M 1.380M Beat Initial Claims 209K 210K In line

Release Actual Consensus Verdict French Services PMI Flash (May) 42.9 46.6 Deep miss UK Services PMI Flash (May) 47.9 51.7 Below 50 EZ Composite PMI Flash (May) 47.5 48.8 Missed EZ Services PMI Flash (May) 46.4 47.8 Deepening UK 10Y Gilt Auction 5.030% 4.911% +12bp EZ Consumer Confidence (May) −19.0 −21.0 Beat

Release Actual Consensus Verdict Japan Core CPI YoY (Apr) 1.4% 1.7% Dovish India Services PMI Flash (May) 58.9 - Prior 58.8 Korea Consumer Confidence (May) 106.1 - Prior 99.2 Mexico Retail Sales YoY (Mar) 2.9% 3.1% Missed Argentina GDP YoY (Mar) 5.5% −2.1% Massive beat

Europe & United KingdomAsia-Pacific & Emerging Markets01 Philly Fed collapses to −0.4 while US manufacturing PMI beats at 55.3 - the factory-survey split widens

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index crashed to −0.4 in May (consensus 17.6, prior 26.7), an 18-point miss and the first negative reading since January. New orders plunged to −1.7 from 33.0. Prices paid eased to 47.9 from 59.3.

Yet the S&P Global flash manufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 (consensus 53.8), the strongest in months. The divergence reflects the Philly Fed's regional concentration: the mid-Atlantic economy faces energy-cost headwinds that the national PMI sample dilutes.

The Dow set a record at 50,285.66 (+0.55%), driven by Spotify (+15% on its 2030 guidance and AI music deal with Universal), while Walmart tumbled on a guidance miss. Housing starts beat at 1.465 million and permits surged to 1.442 million, reversing April's collapse. GDPNow rose to 4.3% for Q2.

02 UK services falls below 50, French services crashes to 42.9, and Europe's recession spreads north

The UK services PMI plunged to 47.9 (consensus 51.7, prior 52.7), falling below the contraction threshold for the first time since the war began. French services collapsed to 42.9 (consensus 46.6), the worst reading in the eurozone. The eurozone composite dropped to 47.5 (consensus 48.8).

The UK's fall below 50 is the single most important European data point of the week. Britain had been the continent's outperformer - GDP 0.6% QoQ, composite PMI 52.6 last month. That narrative is now broken. The BoE faces a June meeting with services in contraction, PPI input at 7.7%, and Gilts at 5.030% (up 12bp).

For Brazil, the UK-eurozone services collapse amplifies the case for the BCB's next move. If the world's developed economies are contracting in services while the US accelerates (GDPNow 4.3%), the dollar strengthens, BRL faces carry pressure, and the Selic at 14.50% may need to hold longer than the Copom 's April dovish signal implied. The EZ current account narrowed sharply to 14.9 billion (consensus 26.3 billion), suggesting Europe's external position is deteriorating.

Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets - Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Global Markets - Live Board

WorldMay 22, 2026 · 05:29

S&P 500 · benchmark -

-

Market breadth · 7 names 43% advancing

3 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 4,525 -0.32%

Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 4,525 -0.32% +37.44% 4,540 4,547 4,508 22,976 SILVER 76.37 -0.06% +131.10% 76.41 77.42 76.05 5,791 BRENT 105.37 +2.72% +63.52% 102.58 105.84 103.77 4,892 WTI 98.47 +2.20% +60.90% 96.35 98.93 96.92 29,207 COPPER 6.38 +2.03% +37.33% 6.26 6.40 6.33 8,983 IRON ORE 161.91 - +62.09% 161.91 161.91 1 BTC 77,422 -0.15% -30.68% 77,539 77,808 77,239 25,593,917,440 ETH 2,130 -0.08% -20.07% 2,131 2,138 2,122 13,424,571,392 USD/BRL 5.00 -0.06% -11.40% 5.00 5.01 5.00 -

Largest moves today BRENT105.37+2.72% WTI98.47+2.20% COPPER6.38+2.03% GOLD4,525-0.32% BTC77,422-0.15% ETH2,130-0.08% SILVER76.37-0.06% USD/BRL5.00-0.06%

The session read The S&P 500 was little changed on the session, with breadth negative - 3 of 7 names higher. BRENT led, while GOLD lagged.

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03 Japan core CPI undershoots at 1.4%, oil falls 2%, and the BoJ hike case evaporates

Japan's national core CPI fell to 1.4% in April (consensus 1.7%, prior 1.8%), the lowest reading since last summer and well below the BoJ's 2% target. Headline CPI eased to 1.4% from 1.5%. This follows last week's GDP beat (0.5% QoQ, 2.1% YoY) and the BoJ's own stagflation forecast (CPI 2.8% for FY2026).

Oil's continued decline - WTI down 2% to $96.35, the lowest since March - compresses the energy component that drove the global PPI surge. If Iran deal talks produce a framework, the yen weakens further as the BoJ's hike path disappears, compressing Japan-US rate differentials.

Korea consumer confidence surged to 106.1 from 99.2, the biggest jump in over a year. India services PMI held at 58.9. Argentina delivered a massive GDP beat at 5.5% (consensus −2.1%). Mexico retail missed at 2.9% (consensus 3.1%), extending the recession read. UK GfK consumer confidence improved to −23 (consensus −28), even as the services PMI crashed - the consumer-survey/activity-data split persists.

Friday: Kevin Warsh sworn in as Fed Chair - his first public statement as chair will set the tone for the June FOMC and the rate-hike debate. Friday: UK Retail Sales, April - consumer spending read after UK services crashed below 50 and CPI fell to 2.8%. Friday: US new home sales, April - permits and starts both beat; if new home sales confirm, the housing narrative has shifted. Next week: US PCE (core deflator), May FOMC minutes, and Germany's Ifo - the next inflation read under the new Fed Chair. This week: Iran deal in“final stages” per Trump - three supertankers have transited Hormuz. If a framework emerges this weekend, oil gaps below $90 on Monday and the global inflation picture resets overnight.

04 What to watch today and this weekFrequently Asked Questions Why did the Philly Fed collapse while the national manufacturing PMI beat?

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index crashed to −0.4 in May (consensus 17.6) because the mid-Atlantic manufacturing sector faces concentrated energy-cost headwinds from the Iran war. New orders plunged to −1.7 from 33.0. The S&P Global flash manufacturing PMI, which samples nationally, rose to 55.3 because defense spending, reshoring demand, and AI-infrastructure investment are boosting factory output in other regions. The divergence is geographic, not contradictory.

Why did UK services fall below 50 for the first time since the war?

The UK services PMI dropped to 47.9 in May (consensus 51.7), crossing below the contraction threshold after months of outperformance. The collapse reflects the delayed impact of elevated energy costs (PPI input at 7.7%), rising mortgage rates (6.56%), and the global demand slowdown reaching British consumers. The UK had been the lone European bright spot with GDP at 0.6% and composite PMI at 52.6 last month. That buffer has now eroded.

What does Japan's CPI undershoot mean for the BoJ?

Japan core CPI fell to 1.4% in April, well below the 1.7% consensus and the BoJ's 2% target. The reading undermines the BoJ's own April forecast of 2.8% CPI for fiscal 2026. If oil continues falling on Iran deal hopes (WTI at $96.35), the energy-driven inflation that justified the BoJ's hawkish outlook disappears, pushing any rate hike further into the future and weakening the yen against the dollar.

What does Warsh's swearing-in mean for markets?

Kevin Warsh will be sworn in as the 11th Federal Reserve Chair on May 22. He inherits core CPI at 2.8%, PPI at 6.0%, the 30-year yield recently above 5%, and GDPNow at 4.3% for Q2. During his confirmation he called for a“new inflation framework.” His first public remarks will be scrutinized for signals on whether the next Fed move is a hold, a hike, or - less likely - a cut. Ed Yardeni has suggested Warsh may need to raise rates at the July meeting.

How is the Iran deal progress affecting oil prices?

WTI has fallen from $106 on May 18 to $96.35 on May 21, a 9% decline in three sessions. Three supertankers have transited the Strait of Hormuz with full cargoes. Trump said negotiations are in the“final stages.” If a framework deal emerges, Goldman Sachs estimates WTI would fall toward $75 within 60 days, unwinding the 30-40% war premium. If talks collapse, Vice President Vance has said the US is“locked and loaded.”

Reported for The Rio Times - Global Economy Briefing. Filed May 22, 2026 - 08:00 BRT. Sources: Trading Economics, CNBC, Edward Jones, S&P Global. Previously: May 21 · May 20.

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