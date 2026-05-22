Global Medical Physics Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Medical Physics Market Size & Growth Analysis The medical physics market size was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.84 billion in 2026 to USD 9.44 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period 2026–2034. North America dominated the medical physics market with a share of 40.81% in 2025. Medical physics is a specialized field that applies principles of physics to the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of diseases using advanced medical technologies. It plays a critical role in radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine, and radiation safety by ensuring the accurate and safe use of medical equipment in healthcare settings. Medical physicists support treatment planning, quality assurance, imaging optimization, and patient safety across hospitals, cancer centers, and research institutions. The medical physics market demand is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising adoption of radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging procedures, and growing investments in advanced healthcare infrastructure. Expanding use of precision medicine, technological advancements in imaging and radiotherapy systems, and stricter radiation safety regulations are supporting market growth globally. In addition, increasing demand for early disease diagnosis, personalized treatment planning, and improved healthcare outcomes is further accelerating adoption across oncology centers, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. Key Takeaways The North America medical physicsmarket accounted for the largest regional share of 40.81% in 2025. The Asia Pacific medical physicsmarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. Based on modality, the therapeutic modality segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period. Based on end user, hospitals accounted for a share of 53.42% in 2025. The US medical physicsmarket size was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.14 billion in 2026. Impact of AI In Medical Physics Market Artificial intelligence is transforming the medical physics market by improving imaging accuracy, radiation therapy planning, workflow automation, and patient safety across oncology and diagnostic applications. AI-enabled treatment planning systems, image reconstruction technologies, and predictive analytics help medical physicists optimize radiation doses, enhance tumor targeting, and reduce treatment errors in radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging procedures. Integration of machine learning with medical imaging and radiation oncology is accelerating adoption across hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and diagnostic laboratories globally. The following companies are leveraging AI in medical physics technologies: Varian Medical Systems utilizes AI-powered adaptive radiotherapy and intelligent treatment planning solutions through its Ethos therapy platform to improve radiation precision, workflow efficiency, and personalized cancer treatment outcomes. Elekta integrates AI-enabled automation and advanced imaging analytics within its radiation therapy systems to support adaptive treatment planning, dose optimization, and enhanced clinical decision-making in oncology care. GE HealthCare leverages AI-driven imaging reconstruction, radiation dose management, and workflow optimization technologies across CT, PET, and MRI systems to improve diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in medical physics applications. Medical Physics Market Trends Expansion of FLASH Radiotherapy Physics Optimization Platforms FLASH radiotherapy physics platforms are emerging as a highly specialized trend in the medical physics market due to their ability to deliver ultra-high radiation doses within milliseconds while reducing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. Medical physicists are increasingly focusing on ultrafast beam monitoring systems, high-speed dosimetry technologies, and precision accelerator calibration tools designed specifically for FLASH-enabled treatment environments. Growing investment in next-generation radiation delivery infrastructure and demand for highly targeted oncology treatment workflows are accelerating adoption of FLASH-focused medical physics systems globally. Rise of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) Physics Systems in Precision Oncology Boron Neutron Capture Therapy is gaining renewed momentum in medical physics through the development of compact accelerator-based neutron delivery systems for targeted cancer treatment. Unlike traditional radiotherapy, BNCT relies on highly specialized neutron beam physics, boron biodistribution modeling, and real-time dosimetry optimization to selectively destroy malignant cells at the cellular level. In 2026, advanced clinical physics programs reported improved local tumor control rates in recurrent head and neck cancers using accelerator-based BNCT platforms, driving increased investment in neutron therapy infrastructure worldwide. Medical Physics Market Investment and Funding Analysis The medical physics market is witnessing growing investment and funding activity driven by rising demand for advanced radiotherapy systems, AI-enabled imaging technologies, radiation safety solutions, and precision oncology infrastructure. Investments are increasingly focused on proton therapy expansion, FLASH radiotherapy development, medical imaging optimization platforms, and next-generation radiation dose management technologies across hospitals, cancer centers, and diagnostic imaging facilities globally. Following are some major funding and investment activities undertaken by companies in 2025 and 2026 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Medical Physics Market, 2025

Company Recent Activity Timeline Focus Value Quibim Series A Funding January 2025 Quibim raised Series A funding to accelerate development of AI-powered imaging biomarkers, radiology workflow optimization, and precision diagnostic technologies supporting advanced medical imaging and physics-based oncology applications. USD 50 Million Orchestra BioMed Strategic Financing August 2025 Orchestra BioMed secured strategic financing for the development of AVIM therapy-enabled leadless pacemakers. USD 111 Million SetPoint Medical Fundraising August 2025 SetPoint Medical raised funding to support commercialization of its neurostimulation platform after FDA approval, while also expanding executive leadership and commercialization infrastructure. USD 140 Million Raidium Seed Funding September 2025 Radium received seed funding for expanding the foundation of AI models for CT and MRI imaging analysis, supporting next-generation radiology physics workflows and advanced imaging interpretation platforms USD 18.60 Million TibaRay Strategic Investment January 2026 TibaRay received strategic investment from IHH Healthcare to expand FLASH radiotherapy technology development and accelerate deployment of advanced radiation physics systems. Undisclosed

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 5.51 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 5.84 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 9.44 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 6.19% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Varian Medical Systems (US), Elekta (Sweden), GE HealthCare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Market Summary

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Medical Physics Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Growing Deployment of Proton Therapy and Increasing Adoption of MRI-guided Adaptive Radiotherapy Systems Drives Market

The expanding installation of proton therapy and heavy-ion radiation centers is significantly driving demand for advanced medical physics expertise, precision dosimetry systems, and particle beam calibration technologies. These facilities require highly specialized radiation physics workflows for beam delivery accuracy, treatment verification, and patient-specific quality assurance. Globally, more than 120 proton therapy centers were operational by 2025, accelerating demand for sophisticated medical physics systems and highly trained radiation physics professionals worldwide.

The rapid integration of MRI-guided adaptive radiotherapy platforms is creating substantial demand for advanced medical physics solutions capable of real-time anatomical tracking and on-table radiation plan modification. These systems require continuous imaging physics optimization, magnetic field dose correction, and adaptive treatment recalibration during radiation delivery. Growing preference for soft-tissue visualization in pancreatic, prostate, and abdominal tumor treatment is accelerating investment in MRI-linear accelerator-compatible physics technologies, advanced treatment verification software, and specialized clinical physics infrastructure across precision oncology centers globally.

Market Restraints

Complex Commissioning & Calibration Requirements and Shortage of Subspecialized Medical Physicists Restrain Market Growth

The increasing deployment of hybrid radiation systems, such as MRI-linear accelerators and proton therapy platforms, is creating major operational restraints in the medical physics market due to highly complex commissioning and calibration requirements. These systems require extensive beam validation, magnetic field correction modeling, and continuous physics quality assurance before clinical deployment. According to the American Association of Physicists in Medicine, commissioning advanced radiotherapy systems can require several months of specialized physics validation, delaying implementation timelines and increasing operational costs for healthcare facilities globally.

A significant restraint in the medical physics market is the growing shortage of highly subspecialized professionals trained in particle therapy physics, adaptive radiotherapy, and advanced internal dosimetry. Increasing technological complexity in radiation oncology systems requires expertise in neutron shielding calculations, deformable dose accumulation, and biologically optimized treatment planning, which remains limited across many healthcare systems. Insufficient workforce availability delays commissioning of advanced treatment platforms, restricts expansion of precision radiation services, and increases dependence on outsourced physics support across emerging oncology infrastructure markets globally.

Market Opportunities

Rising Deployment of Theranostic Nuclear Medicine Platforms and Expansion of Space Radiation Research Programs Offer Growth Opportunities for Medical Physics Market Players

Increasing integration of lutetium-based and alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical therapies in precision oncology is creating major opportunities for the medical physics market due to rising demand for personalized radionuclide dosimetry and radiopharmaceutical optimization technologies. These treatment approaches require highly specialized internal radiation dose calculations, isotope distribution modeling, and patient-specific radiation safety management during targeted molecular therapy procedures. Growing adoption of molecular imaging-guided cancer therapy is accelerating demand for advanced nuclear medical physics software, quantitative imaging systems, and radionuclide treatment planning infrastructure.

Increasing investment in human spaceflight and deep-space exploration programs is creating specialized opportunities for the medical physics market in radiation shielding analytics, astronaut dose monitoring, and space oncology risk assessment technologies. Medical physicists are increasingly involved in developing advanced radiation measurement systems capable of evaluating cosmic radiation exposure during long-duration missions. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA continues expanding radiation health research under Artemis and long-duration exploration initiatives, accelerating demand for highly specialized radiation physics instrumentation and computational dosimetry platforms.

Market Challenges

Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities and Need for Frequent Software Version Upgrades Act as Challenges in Medical Physics Market

Increasing connectivity between radiotherapy systems, oncology information platforms, and cloud-based treatment planning software is creating major cybersecurity challenges in the medical physics market. Advanced linear accelerators and imaging-guided radiation systems rely heavily on interconnected digital infrastructure for dose calculation, treatment verification, and patient data transfer. Cybersecurity breaches, ransomware risks, and unauthorized treatment parameter modifications can disrupt clinical workflows and compromise radiation delivery accuracy. These concerns are increasing demand for secure physics software validation.

Continuous software upgrades across imaging systems, treatment planning platforms, and radiation delivery equipment are creating interoperability challenges in the medical physics market. Hospitals often operate multi-vendor oncology infrastructure where newer software versions may not integrate seamlessly with existing dosimetry systems, imaging archives, or quality assurance tools. This creates workflow disruptions, repeated validation requirements, and additional physics testing before clinical implementation. Compatibility limitations between AI-enabled oncology platforms and legacy radiation systems further increase operational burden for medical physicists managing highly complex treatment environments.

Medical Physics Regional Outlook North America: Market Leadership through Strong Integration of AI-enabled Oncology Planning Platforms and Increasing Investment in Theranostic Nuclear Medicine

The North America medical physics market accounted for the largest regional share of 40.81% in 2025 due to the expansion of proton therapy infrastructure, widespread adoption of MRI-guided radiotherapy systems, and strong integration of AI-enabled oncology planning platforms across major cancer centers. The region is witnessing increasing investment in theranostic nuclear medicine, adaptive radiation workflows, and advanced dosimetry technologies. Rising collaborations between academic hospitals, national laboratories, and oncology technology companies are accelerating commercialization of precision radiation physics solutions throughout North America.

US Medical Physics Market

The medical physics market ecosystem in the US is influenced by growing deployment of FLASH radiotherapy research platforms and increasing adoption of theranostic radionuclide treatment programs across comprehensive cancer centers. Rising Department of Energy and National Cancer Institute support for particle therapy physics, radiation measurement technologies, and computational dosimetry research is strengthening innovation. The market is additionally benefiting from increasing consolidation of cloud-connected oncology networks requiring advanced quality assurance physics, cybersecurity validation, and AI-integrated treatment planning infrastructure countrywide.

Canada Medical Physics Market

The medical physics market growth in Canada is driven by increasing investment in cyclotron-based isotope production and expansion of PET imaging infrastructure supporting decentralized nuclear medicine services. Provincial healthcare systems are strengthening adoption of remote treatment planning physics and tele-dosimetry solutions to improve oncology access across geographically dispersed populations. The market is also benefiting from growing Canadian research activity in neutron capture therapy physics, radiation detector development, and Indigenous-focused cancer imaging programs.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Increasing Installation of Proton Therapy Systems and Rapid Deployment of Domestically Manufactured Linear Accelerators

The Asia Pacific medical physics market is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period, driven by rapid expansion of precision oncology infrastructure, increasing installation of proton therapy systems, and rising adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging platforms across China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Growing domestic manufacturing of CT, MRI, and radiation therapy technologies is improving affordability and regional accessibility. Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center expanded advanced proton therapy capabilities using Varian ProBeam systems in South China, strengthening regional demand for specialized radiation physics and dosimetry technologies.

China Medical Physics Market

The Chinese market is expanding due to rapid deployment of domestically manufactured linear accelerators, proton therapy systems, and AI-enabled imaging platforms across large tertiary hospitals. Strong government support under healthcare modernization programs is accelerating adoption of advanced radiation oncology infrastructure and precision imaging technologies nationwide. The China Spallation Neutron Source's advanced Boron Neutron Capture Therapy and large-scale medical isotope production capabilities significantly strengthen demand for neutron dosimetry.

Japan Medical Physics Market

The medical physics market expansion in Japan is driven by increasing adoption of heavy-ion radiotherapy systems and advanced molecular imaging technologies across highly specialized oncology institutions. The country's aging population and high cancer screening penetration are accelerating demand for ultra-high precision diagnostic physics and adaptive radiation therapy infrastructure. Strong integration of robotic imaging systems, photon-counting CT technologies, and compact accelerator-based neutron therapy platforms across Japanese hospitals is further strengthening demand for highly specialized medical physics calibration, dosimetry, and treatment optimization solutions countrywide.

Medical Physics Market Segmentation Analysis By Modality

The diagnostic modality segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast timeframe, as healthcare providers are increasingly deploying photon-counting CT, spectral imaging, and AI-assisted diagnostic reconstruction platforms. Rising demand for quantitative imaging precision, ultra-low radiation dose optimization, and advanced detector calibration technologies is accelerating investment in specialized diagnostics.

The therapeutic modality segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period, driven by increasing deployment of adaptive radiotherapy platforms, proton beam systems, and MRI-guided radiation technologies. Rising demand for precision tumor targeting, real-time dose recalculation, and biologically optimized treatment workflows is accelerating investment in advanced therapeutic medical physics infrastructure.

By End User

Hospitals accounted for the largest end-user segment with a share of 53.42% in 2025 due to increasing installation of integrated radiotherapy suites, high-volume diagnostic imaging infrastructure, and multidisciplinary oncology treatment centers. Large hospitals are major adopters of advanced dosimetry systems, MRI-guided radiotherapy platforms, and nuclear medicine technologies requiring dedicated in-house medical physics expertise and quality assurance workflows.

The cancer treatment centers segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the end-user segment, registering a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of proton therapy systems, adaptive radiotherapy platforms, and theranostic oncology technologies requiring specialized radiation physics planning, real-time dosimetry optimization, and advanced treatment verification infrastructure within dedicated cancer care facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The medical physics market landscape is moderately concentrated, with leading radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, and healthcare technology companies competing across radiotherapy physics, nuclear medicine, dosimetry, and advanced imaging segments. Major players including Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, and GE HealthCare maintain strong positioning through integrated treatment platforms, AI-enabled imaging technologies, and global clinical infrastructure. The medical physics market competition is driven by advancements in adaptive radiotherapy, proton therapy systems, quantitative imaging, radiation safety software, and precision dosimetry technologies. Emerging companies are increasingly focusing on theranostic physics platforms, FLASH radiotherapy instrumentation, and AI-based treatment optimization solutions.

Varian Medical Systems (US) Elekta (Sweden) GE HealthCare (US) Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) Canon Medical Systems (Japan) Accuray Incorporated (US) IBA Dosimetry (Belgium) Mirion Technologies (US) PTW Freiburg (Germany) Standard Imaging (US) LANDAUER (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Fluke Biomedical (US) Sun Nuclear Corporation (US) C-RAD (Sweden) ViewRay Technologies (US) Ludlum Measurements (US) Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Medical Physics MarketRecent Industry Developments

September 2025: Philips and Masimo renewed and expanded their long-term monitoring technology partnership in September 2025, focusing on AI-enabled wearable sensors and next-generation patient monitoring systems.

August 2025: Hyperfine received FDA clearance for its next-generation AI-powered portable MRI system and Optive AI software, followed by commercial rollout across hospitals and neurology practices.

August 2025: NeuroOne Medical Technologies received US FDA 510(k) clearance for its OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System, expanding its neuro-medical physics and RF ablation portfolio.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.51 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 5.84 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 9.44 Billion CAGR 6.19% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Modality, By Form, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

Report Scope

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Diagnostic Modality X-ray Computed Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging Ultrasound Nuclear Medicine Mammography Others Therapeutic Modality External Beam Radiation Therapy Brachytherapy Proton Therapy Stereotactic Radiosurgery Others

Gel Granules Paste & Putty Others

Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Cancer Treatment Centers Academic & Research Institutes

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Medical Physics Market Segments By ModalityBy FormBy End UserBy Region