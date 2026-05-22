Dubai To Phase Out Cash Payments At Parking Metres From June 1

Cash payments at the Dubai's parking metres will be phased out from June 1, in a move aligned with the the emirate's Cashless Strategy for 2026, Parkin announced.

Drivers will still be able to pay for parking tickets using Nol cards, which are widely used across the emirate's public transport network. However, as part of a broader transition toward digital payments, customers are encouraged to download and use the Parkin mobile application.

Parkin on Friday (May 22) said the app will help users enjoy a seamless payment experience while avoiding additional SMS charges that apply to text-based parking payments. The app also allows drivers to extend parking sessions remotely, view payment history, and receive expiry notifications. Those wanting to pay their parking charges can also do so on the Dubai Now and RTA app.

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Parkin is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, managing hundreds of thousands of parking spaces across the emirate. The shift away from cash is expected to reduce the operational costs associated with collecting, handling, and processing cash payments from individual meters.

In addition to the payment change, the company will also apply a 5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) to its parking tariffs starting June 1. The tax will be implemented in coordination with relevant government authorities and in accordance with applicable UAE tax regulations.

On Friday, Salik Company - the exclusive toll gate operator in Dubai - also announced that it will begin applying a 5 per cent VAT on Salik toll gate usage tariffs and tag activation fees from June 1.

The changes - cashless meters and VAT application on Salik and Parkin - mark a significant shift for motorists, many of whom are used to feeding coins into parking machines. Regular users of public parking spaces are advised to ensure they have an activated nol card or the Parkin app installed on their smartphones before the June 1 deadline.

Dubai has been aggressively pursuing a cashless agenda across government and semi-government services, aiming to reduce reliance on physical currency and improve transaction efficiency. The parking payment overhaul is one of the most visible consumer-facing elements of that strategy.

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