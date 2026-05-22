Dubai's New Incentive Package To Protect Jobs, Ensure Growth Of Key Sectors, Say Analysts

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's new Dh1.5 billion economic incentive package to support local businesses will protect jobs and ensure the continuity of key sectors that are closely connected to people's daily lives, analysts say.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved a second package of economic incentives valued at Dh1.5 billion. Combined with the first Dh1 billion package approved in late March, the new package brings the total value of incentives introduced in under two months to Dh2.5 billion.

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The incentives have been announced to support key sectors and offset the impact of regional conflict.

“This package is particularly significant because it goes beyond easing financial and operational burdens on the business community. Its impact extends to protecting jobs, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises, and ensuring the continuity of sectors closely connected to people's daily lives, such as tourism, trade, education, customs services, and others. In this way, the economic impact of these initiatives is also reflected socially by supporting family stability, strengthening confidence in the labour market, and creating an environment more capable of growth and adaptation,” said Dr Raymond Khoury, Partner and Public Sector Practice Lead at Arthur D. Little Middle East.

He said the breadth of the initiatives and the variation in their duration – from three to 12 months – also reflect a clear understanding of the different needs of sectors and their varying capacities for recovery and growth.

“Support directed towards tourism, trade, education, and customs-related activities does not only address immediate challenges; it also strengthens the efficiency of the economic ecosystem, preserves value chains, and gives companies space to realign their investment and operational priorities.”

Ramesh Mahalingam, Governor, IBPC Dubai, and Founder and Managing Director of Ideal Capital, said the Dh2.5 billion package across 33 initiatives shows that the government understands its business community accurately and responds at scale.

“For Indian entrepreneurs, deferred fees and reduced penalties free up working capital directly. But the signal matters as much as the substance. Dubai's strength has never been in avoiding challenges; it has always been in converting every challenge into a new cycle of growth and opportunity. This package tells investors and global businesses that Dubai will continue to move faster than the world, protect enterprise, and strengthen its position as the preferred gateway connecting India, the Middle East, Africa, and the global economy. Investment decisions that were on hold will move,” he added.

Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, said the additional economic package is a strong step that supports the emirate's ongoing economic growth and maintains momentum across key sectors such as real estate, construction, tourism, trade, and investment.

“At a time when global costs remain high due to rising inflation across materials, logistics, and supply chains, such initiatives play a critical role in reinforcing market stability. This further helps maintain momentum across key sectors, including real estate, construction, tourism, trade, and investment,” he added.

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said the measures are broad-based and designed to ease operational pressures across sectors, including tourism, trade and logistics, real estate, construction, education, and arts and cultural activities.

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