Minister Of Commerce And Industry Chairs Ministry's First Quarterly Performance Review Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, chaired the Ministry's first quarterly meeting to review its performance for 2026, in the presence of Ministry officials.

The meeting reviewed the Ministry's key achievements and initiatives during the first quarter of 2026, including the launch of 36 new electronic services through the Ministry's website, the activation of the National Intellectual Property Strategy Committee, and the issuance of the Gulf National Product Certificate Service Guide for factories. It also covered the publication of the draft law regulating public-private partnerships on the“Sharek” platform, in addition to the signing of a contract with Hassad Company for the management, operation, and service delivery of central markets.

The first quarter also witnessed the activation of the“Operations Center” to monitor markets and ensure continuity of supplies amid geopolitical conditions, the announcement of the draft Competition Regulation Law on the“Sharek” platform in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the State of Kuwait in the field of competition protection, and the launch of the iSupplier electronic supplier portal service. In addition, 30 specialized licensing services were activated through a unified digital platform, including services related to festival promotions, clearance activities, auctions, and associated sub-services.

The meeting further discussed the Ministry's overall performance results during the first quarter of 2026, reviewed performance indicators across various sectors, and highlighted key operational challenges alongside proposed solutions aimed at accelerating the implementation of approved plans and projects.

Within the Commerce Affairs Sector, the number of new commercial registrations reached 6,328 during the first quarter of 2026, marking an increase of 18.5% compared to the same period in 2025.

During the same period, the Single Window platform continued enhancing its services, with 12 services developed in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 300% increase compared to the three services developed during the first quarter of 2025.