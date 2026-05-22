UDC Holds Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, held its Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting yesterday, at The Oyster building at The Pearl Island.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Hammadi, UDC Chairman, and was attended by UDC Board of Directors, representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, UDC's external auditors Ernst & Young, and the Company's shareholders.

During the Extraordinary General Assembly, the Board of Directors approved amendments to the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code issued under Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) Board Resolution No. (5) of 2025. The Chairman was authorized to finalize and approve the amendments accordingly.

In this context, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Hammadi, UDC Chairman said:“Strengthening governance is not simply a regulatory requirement, it is a reflection of how we build long-term trust in UDC and in the destinations we develop. As the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, our commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainability directly shapes investor confidence and reinforces the credibility of our developments as stable, future-ready communities. The evolving regulatory framework in Qatar is a positive step forward, elevating market standards while safeguarding shareholder interests. For UDC, it provides an opportunity to further align our practices with international benchmarks, ensuring that our developments continue to attract discerning investors who value not only quality assets, but also strong governance and responsible growth.”

For his part, Yasser Salah Al-Jaidah, UDC President and CEO, added:“At UDC, governance, sustainability, and long-term value creation are intrinsically linked. Our developments at The Pearl and Gewan Islands are not standalone real estate projects; they are fully integrated ecosystems designed to deliver enduring lifestyle and investment value. We have consistently taken a proactive approach in adopting best practices across sustainability, climate-related reporting, and corporate responsibility. This is not only about compliance, but about enhancing the overall proposition we offer to residents, tenants, and investors. A well-governed, transparent environment strengthens confidence, supports asset value, and contributes to a more resilient and competitive real estate and investment landscape in Qatar.”

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of UDC's commitment to advancing its strategic objectives, supporting sustainable growth, and delivering long-term value across its developments and stakeholder base.