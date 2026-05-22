Diversification Of The Video Game Sector: Examine The Expanding Influence Of Video Games Beyond Their Traditional Domain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report highlights market opportunities in expanding video game IP, cross-media adaptations, merchandising, and esports. It notes the integration of gaming tech in entertainment and education, the potential of serious gaming, and strategic use of game engines in 3D and XR applications across industries.

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diversification of the Video Game Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This study examines the expanding influence of video games beyond their traditional domain. It highlights the commercial exploitation of gaming-related intellectual property (IP) and the increasing integration of gaming technologies and features across various industries.

The report opens with an analysis of diversification opportunities available to leading players in the video game industry. It then explores the growing convergence between gaming and audiovisual content, with a particular focus on the rise of cross-media adaptations. Traditional extensions such as merchandising and esports are also addressed.

The study proceeds to assess how multi-service entertainment providers, including streaming platforms, telecommunications operators, and connected TV services, are incorporating video games to enrich and differentiate their offerings, thereby enhancing the user experience.

Special attention is given to serious gaming, highlighting its expanding role in education and professional training contexts.

Finally, the report considers the strategic value of game engines in the development of 3D environments and extended reality (XR) applications, concluding with an outlook on the sector's future - both in entertainment and in immersive simulation and educational use cases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The relevant markets

2.1. Video games and Esports

2.2 Cinema and video streaming

2.3. Serious Games

2.4. 3D simulation

3. Exploiting video games IP

3.1. Exploitation of IP and additional revenues for the video games sector

3.2. Variations in IP in film productions

3.3. Audiovisual adaptations of video games

3.4. Merchandising and other derivatives

3.5. Esports

4. Video games contents in media and telecommunications offerings

4.1. Integrating video games into video streaming services

4.2. Integrating video games into telecom operators' offerings

4.3. Integrating video games into connected TV offerings

5. The opportunities of serious gaming

5.1. Context of serious gaming

5.2. Education and video games

5.3. Vocational training and video games

5.4. Health and video games

5.5. Military and video games

6. Game Engines and 3D Simulation

6.1. Context: game engines and 3D simulation

6.2. Game engines and 3D simulation: Industry

6.3. Game engines and 3D simulation: Smart city & architecture

6.4. Game engines and 3D simulation: Audiovisual production

7. Conclusions and outlook

7.1. 2030 outlook for reference markets

7.2. Opportunities in the entertainment sector

7.3. Exploitation prospects in serious gaming

7.4. Business prospects in the 3D simulation sector

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900