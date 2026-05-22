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Drawing Rates For Bonds Issued By Realkredit Danmark A/S


2026-05-22 04:17:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S		 Executive Managemet
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 70 12 53 00

22 May 2026

Company announcement No. 40/2026

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as of 22 May 2026 for the following payment dates.

01 July 2026 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and
01 October 2026 (bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on.

Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 26 June 2026 due to a negative coupon. It means, that

  • The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor
  • If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount
  • No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date

Yours faithfully,

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 40-2026

MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111154543



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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