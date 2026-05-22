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2026 UK & Ireland Inspiring Workplaces In Association With Prezzee Announced
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ●World's #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards
●Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Troxy in London
Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Prezzee, today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the UK & Ireland, recognising the Top 50 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.
Since 2014, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.
This year's winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.
Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented:“Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.
Our 2026 winners across the UK & Ireland are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”
James Malia, President for Prezzee EU said:“As a judge, reading entries for these awards is enlightening. The organisations that make this list aren't ticking a wellbeing box - they genuinely see their people as central to everything they do, and more so than ever in this ever changing world. That's not just admirable, it's smart. As lead sponsor, here at Prezzee we share that belief wholeheartedly, which is why partnering with Inspiring Workplaces feels like such a natural fit. Congratulations to every organisation recognised this year.”
The UK & Ireland Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:
1Nineteen Group
2Sopra Steria
3CONNECT THREE
4Shaw Trust
5Cirrus Logic
6HubGem
7Active Care Group
8Zenith
9Cooper Parry
10=Pure Unity Health Group
10=Salutem Care and Education
11=OneStream Software
11=Lhasa Limited
12Ideagen
13Speedy Hire
14Beyondly Global Ltd
15Visiting Angels
16XPS Group
17FRP Advisory
18Xalient
19Tata Consultancy Services Limited
20Norgine
21Pod
22Capita
23Lloyds Banking Group
24KVA
25Survey Solutions
26Clarion Communications
27Realta
28eStar Truck & Van
29Genting Casinos UK
30Pan Macmillan
31Concentrix
32Emerald Publishing
33Summize
34Fenero
35PagerDuty
36Barrows Connected Store
37Perceptive Communicators
38Clarion Housing Group
39Firstsource Solutions Limited
40COS London Head Office
41Must Have Ideas
42Playtime PR
43DAS Fire Ltd
44Aldi UK
45Diligent
46AX
47Kavee Pets Ltd
48Hatch
49Vistatec
50EMQN CIC
Organisation size categories
Organisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:
Enterprise (5000+ employees)
The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Active Care Group
.Capita
.Lloyds Banking Group
.Tata Consultancy Services Limited
#1 Enterprise Organisation: Sopra Steria
Large Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)
The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.Pure Unity Health Group
.Salutem Care and Education
.Zenith
#1 Large Organisation: Shaw Trust
Medium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)
The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Beyondly Global Ltd
.Lhasa Limited
.Pod
.Xalient
#1 Medium Organisation: Nineteen Group
Small Organisations (0 – 49 employees)
The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Barrows Connected Store
.Clarion Communications
.HubGem
.KVA
#1 Small Organisation: Connect Three
Government & Non-Profit Organisation
#1 Government & Non-Profit Organisation: Clarion Housing Group
Best-in-Class Special Recognition
At Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.
The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
.Active Care Group
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.FRP Advisory
.HubGem
.Ideagen
.KVA
.Lhasa Limited
.Lloyds Banking Group
.Nineteen Group
.Pure Unity Health
.Realta
.Visiting Angels
.Xalient
Inspiring Leadership
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.Ideagen
.Lhasa Limited
.Pod
.Pure Unity Health
.Salutem Care and Education
.Visiting Angels
Inspiring Inclusion & Belonging
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.FRP Advisory
.Ideagen
.Lhasa Limited
.REALTA
.Zenith
Inspiring Wellbeing
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.FRP Advisory
.Ideagen
.Lhasa Limited
.Shaw Trust
.Zenith
Inspiring Employee Voice
.Cirrus Logic
.FRP Advisory
.Ideagen
.Norgine
.Shaw Trust
Inspiring Employee Experience
.Cirrus Logic
.Ideagen
Being Named a Winner
Organisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.
Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.
The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.
Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact...
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirstTM and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.
Certified PeopleFirstTM is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.
Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
About Prezzee
Prezzee is a global fintech company originating in Australia in 2014, specialising in digital gifting and reward. We offer a platform for sending unique and branded e-gift cards, fostering connections between individuals, businesses, and brands. From recognition and appreciation, to financial support, our mission is to ignite human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments, while providing innovative solutions for reward, loyalty and social interaction.
At Prezzee, we believe that gifting is more than just a transaction; it's about the emotion and the experience. With over 200 brands on one digital card in the UK alone, there is something for everyone, every occasion, every time.
●Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Troxy in London
Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Prezzee, today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the UK & Ireland, recognising the Top 50 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.
Since 2014, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.
This year's winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.
Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented:“Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.
Our 2026 winners across the UK & Ireland are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”
James Malia, President for Prezzee EU said:“As a judge, reading entries for these awards is enlightening. The organisations that make this list aren't ticking a wellbeing box - they genuinely see their people as central to everything they do, and more so than ever in this ever changing world. That's not just admirable, it's smart. As lead sponsor, here at Prezzee we share that belief wholeheartedly, which is why partnering with Inspiring Workplaces feels like such a natural fit. Congratulations to every organisation recognised this year.”
The UK & Ireland Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:
1Nineteen Group
2Sopra Steria
3CONNECT THREE
4Shaw Trust
5Cirrus Logic
6HubGem
7Active Care Group
8Zenith
9Cooper Parry
10=Pure Unity Health Group
10=Salutem Care and Education
11=OneStream Software
11=Lhasa Limited
12Ideagen
13Speedy Hire
14Beyondly Global Ltd
15Visiting Angels
16XPS Group
17FRP Advisory
18Xalient
19Tata Consultancy Services Limited
20Norgine
21Pod
22Capita
23Lloyds Banking Group
24KVA
25Survey Solutions
26Clarion Communications
27Realta
28eStar Truck & Van
29Genting Casinos UK
30Pan Macmillan
31Concentrix
32Emerald Publishing
33Summize
34Fenero
35PagerDuty
36Barrows Connected Store
37Perceptive Communicators
38Clarion Housing Group
39Firstsource Solutions Limited
40COS London Head Office
41Must Have Ideas
42Playtime PR
43DAS Fire Ltd
44Aldi UK
45Diligent
46AX
47Kavee Pets Ltd
48Hatch
49Vistatec
50EMQN CIC
Organisation size categories
Organisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:
Enterprise (5000+ employees)
The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Active Care Group
.Capita
.Lloyds Banking Group
.Tata Consultancy Services Limited
#1 Enterprise Organisation: Sopra Steria
Large Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)
The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.Pure Unity Health Group
.Salutem Care and Education
.Zenith
#1 Large Organisation: Shaw Trust
Medium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)
The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Beyondly Global Ltd
.Lhasa Limited
.Pod
.Xalient
#1 Medium Organisation: Nineteen Group
Small Organisations (0 – 49 employees)
The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Barrows Connected Store
.Clarion Communications
.HubGem
.KVA
#1 Small Organisation: Connect Three
Government & Non-Profit Organisation
#1 Government & Non-Profit Organisation: Clarion Housing Group
Best-in-Class Special Recognition
At Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.
The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
.Active Care Group
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.FRP Advisory
.HubGem
.Ideagen
.KVA
.Lhasa Limited
.Lloyds Banking Group
.Nineteen Group
.Pure Unity Health
.Realta
.Visiting Angels
.Xalient
Inspiring Leadership
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.Ideagen
.Lhasa Limited
.Pod
.Pure Unity Health
.Salutem Care and Education
.Visiting Angels
Inspiring Inclusion & Belonging
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.FRP Advisory
.Ideagen
.Lhasa Limited
.REALTA
.Zenith
Inspiring Wellbeing
.Cirrus Logic
.Cooper Parry
.FRP Advisory
.Ideagen
.Lhasa Limited
.Shaw Trust
.Zenith
Inspiring Employee Voice
.Cirrus Logic
.FRP Advisory
.Ideagen
.Norgine
.Shaw Trust
Inspiring Employee Experience
.Cirrus Logic
.Ideagen
Being Named a Winner
Organisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.
Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.
The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.
Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact...
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirstTM and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.
Certified PeopleFirstTM is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.
Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
About Prezzee
Prezzee is a global fintech company originating in Australia in 2014, specialising in digital gifting and reward. We offer a platform for sending unique and branded e-gift cards, fostering connections between individuals, businesses, and brands. From recognition and appreciation, to financial support, our mission is to ignite human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments, while providing innovative solutions for reward, loyalty and social interaction.
At Prezzee, we believe that gifting is more than just a transaction; it's about the emotion and the experience. With over 200 brands on one digital card in the UK alone, there is something for everyone, every occasion, every time.
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